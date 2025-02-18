"Abhi tak justification de ra bechara" - Fans react to Shivam Dube's stunning 5-wicket haul in Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube shone with the ball in the team's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal against Vidarbha. The right-arm pacer bagged his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, registering figures of 11.5-1-49-5 in the first innings.

Dube's bowling exploits helped Mumbai bowl out Vidarbha for 383 on Day 2 (Tuesday, February 18). He claimed the wickets of Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute and Yash Thakur.

Following the 31-year-old's stunning spell, several fans joked that Dube proved that frontline seamer Harshit Rana was indeed a like-for-like replacement for him during the fourth T20I of India's five-match home series against England last month.

Dube injured himself while batting in the encounter. Rana made his T20I debut after being named as a concession substitute for the swashbuckling batter. The decision drew mixed reactions.

Even England captain Jos Buttler expressed his displeasure, suggesting that it wasn't a like-for-like replacement. Dube's bowling performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal led to many fans recalling the concussion substitute controversy.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

A few Chennai Super Kings (CSK) supporters also expressed excitement over Dube's impressive blowing in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal.

"Aarusamy is rocking in Ranji trophy as a bowler," wrote a fan.

"Never play him as Impact sub in IPL. He is a current Indian player and should be trusted on his bowling," commented another.

"Don Shivam Dube has taken 5 wicket hall in Ranji semi final. The beast is coming in ipl soon," chimed in yet another.

Shivam Dube named as one of India's non-traveling reserves for 2025 Champions Trophy

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to kick off on Wednesday, February 19. The tournament will be hosted by Pakistan, who are also the defending champions. However, all the matches featuring India will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shivam Dube has been named India's non-traveling reserve alongside opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Mohammed Siraj. The Men in Blue have reached Dubai for the ICC event and they conducted their first training session on Monday, February 17.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday, February 20. They will take on Bangladesh in their first match of the 50-over competition.

