Abhishek Sharma damages sponsored car windshield with a 6 off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma made a sublime start in the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 23. The left-handed batter got going in the second over by smashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four and a six. With his maximum, the southpaw also damaged the sponsored car’s windshield.
The incident came as Bhuvneshwar bowled a short delivery outside off, the penultimate ball of the second over. Abhishek stood tall and deposited it over deep mid-wicket for a six. He connected with the meat of his bat, and the ball landed on the sponsored car, breaking its windshield.
Watch the video below:
As per official broadcasters, the car’s brand will donate INR 5 lakh to grassroots cricket if the ball hits the car.
RCB fights back after Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provide a rollicking start to SRH in IPL 2025
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a stunning start to SRH in their IPL 2025 match against RCB. The duo needed just 21 balls to help the team reach 50.
The table soon turned as Lungi Ngidi removed Abhishek to break the 54-run partnership in the fourth over. The left-hander perished for 34 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 200, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Soon, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Head packing for 17 off 10 in the next over to help RCB bounce back in the contest.
At the time of writing, the SunRisers were 54-2 after 4.2 overs, with Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.
SRH beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last IPL 2025 fixture as Rishabh Pant and company crashed out of the tournament. However, the Orange Army have also been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.
On the other hand, RCB will be keen to finish in the top two, having already qualified for the playoffs. With 17 points in 12 matches, they are currently second in the points table.
Follow the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS