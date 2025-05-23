Abhishek Sharma damages sponsored car windshield with a 6 off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma made a sublime start in the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 23. The left-handed batter got going in the second over by smashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four and a six. With his maximum, the southpaw also damaged the sponsored car’s windshield.

Ad

The incident came as Bhuvneshwar bowled a short delivery outside off, the penultimate ball of the second over. Abhishek stood tall and deposited it over deep mid-wicket for a six. He connected with the meat of his bat, and the ball landed on the sponsored car, breaking its windshield.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per official broadcasters, the car’s brand will donate INR 5 lakh to grassroots cricket if the ball hits the car.

RCB fights back after Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provide a rollicking start to SRH in IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a stunning start to SRH in their IPL 2025 match against RCB. The duo needed just 21 balls to help the team reach 50.

Ad

The table soon turned as Lungi Ngidi removed Abhishek to break the 54-run partnership in the fourth over. The left-hander perished for 34 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 200, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Soon, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Head packing for 17 off 10 in the next over to help RCB bounce back in the contest.

At the time of writing, the SunRisers were 54-2 after 4.2 overs, with Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

Ad

SRH beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last IPL 2025 fixture as Rishabh Pant and company crashed out of the tournament. However, the Orange Army have also been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

On the other hand, RCB will be keen to finish in the top two, having already qualified for the playoffs. With 17 points in 12 matches, they are currently second in the points table.

Follow the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More