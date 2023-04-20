"Absolute joke management"- Fans troll KKR after they bundled out for 127 in IPL 2023 clash against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored just 127 runs in the first innings of the 28th IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

DC skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR went in with a new opening pair of Litton Das and Jason Roy for this match. However, their luck did not change with the new pair, as they got off to a poor start yet again.

Mukesh Kumar dismissed debutant Litton Das (4) in the second over to open the floodgates. The KKR batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards from there on. Even in-form batter Venkatesh Iyer could not rescue his side as got out cheaply for a two-ball duck.

On his KKR debut, Jason Roy (43 off 39 balls) stayed put at one end while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He held the innings together until Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him in the 15th over. KKR were 93/7 at that juncture with just over five overs left in the innings.

They utilized the Impact substitute and replaced Venkatesh Iyer with bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy in the hope of elongating their batting order. However, the move misfired as Anukul got out for a golden duck on the very next ball against Kuldeep Yadav. Andre Russell (38* off 31 balls) then played till the final ball of the innings and took the Knight Riders to a respectable total of 127.

Fans were disappointed with the timid batting performance from KKR against DC and trolled the batters with their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

arfan @Im__Arfan KKR literally delivering upto the expectations of that squad. Feel embarrassed how we lost that bad against that squad. KKR literally delivering upto the expectations of that squad. Feel embarrassed how we lost that bad against that squad.

-Gave hattrick to Rashid

-Gave chances to Jansen,Willey & Karn to take hattrick

-Helped SKY and Tim David get their rhythm back

-Now helped DC open their win account



KKR -Brought Harry Brook in form-Gave hattrick to Rashid-Gave chances to Jansen,Willey & Karn to take hattrick-Helped SKY and Tim David get their rhythm back-Now helped DC open their win accountKKR -Brought Harry Brook in form -Gave hattrick to Rashid-Gave chances to Jansen,Willey & Karn to take hattrick-Helped SKY and Tim David get their rhythm back-Now helped DC open their win accountKKR 👍

Silly Point @FarziCricketer DC should borrow bats from KKR batters. Most of them are unused. DC should borrow bats from KKR batters. Most of them are unused.

𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮 @StarkAditya_ Feel for Suyash sharma, his family had come to see the match. But due to #KKR 's poor batting performance we had to use the impact sub rule earlier as we required someone who could bat but that guy got out first ball. What luck lol. Feel for Suyash sharma, his family had come to see the match. But due to #KKR 's poor batting performance we had to use the impact sub rule earlier as we required someone who could bat but that guy got out first ball. What luck lol.

Anjali🥤 @iamanjali16 The best way to watch #KKR 's match in every season: The best way to watch #KKR 's match in every season: https://t.co/ZyB2KUvQVF

sohom | kkr era @AwaaraHoon Those saying Andre Russell is finished or didn’t play well - are not understanding the situation here. He was the saving grace for KKR & helped reach a respectable total, and it will help the NRR as well. Those saying Andre Russell is finished or didn’t play well - are not understanding the situation here. He was the saving grace for KKR & helped reach a respectable total, and it will help the NRR as well. https://t.co/cqL7r8ApOz

Sarah Waris @swaris16 KKR have a weird record of choking against the weakest teams in the edition.. makes them the weakest team? KKR have a weird record of choking against the weakest teams in the edition.. makes them the weakest team? 😒

That's how dangerous he still is, has given KKR something to play with here



KKR should be batting him higher up though, especially in this batting line up



#IPL #DCvKKR Andre Russell has not been at his best this season but has hit a six every 10 ballsThat's how dangerous he still is, has given KKR something to play with hereKKR should be batting him higher up though, especially in this batting line up Andre Russell has not been at his best this season but has hit a six every 10 ballsThat's how dangerous he still is, has given KKR something to play with hereKKR should be batting him higher up though, especially in this batting line up#IPL #DCvKKR

The Educated Moron @EducatedMoron KKR went into the 2023 auction with a very little purse. Why? Because they spent around 25 crores to trade the following players:



Lockie Ferguson

Shardul Thakur

Rahmanullah Gurbaz



Today all of them have been dropped. (Thakur might be injured though)



Absolute joke management. KKR went into the 2023 auction with a very little purse. Why? Because they spent around 25 crores to trade the following players:Lockie FergusonShardul ThakurRahmanullah GurbazToday all of them have been dropped. (Thakur might be injured though)Absolute joke management.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 KKR's two wins came on the back of individuals brilliance. Over a period of time, in a long tournament, you need more of collective effort. KKR's two wins came on the back of individuals brilliance. Over a period of time, in a long tournament, you need more of collective effort.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Incredible again KKR. Same issue, same lengths and Umesh taking two and Russell not taking strike is weird. Incredible again KKR. Same issue, same lengths and Umesh taking two and Russell not taking strike is weird.

RavY¹⁸ @Ra_ViraT18 #DCvKKR

KKR is Back In Their Old Form.

Please Continue Your Form .

Fraud Rinko Singh KKR is Back In Their Old Form.Please Continue Your Form .Fraud Rinko Singh #DCvKKRKKR is Back In Their Old Form.Please Continue Your Form .Fraud Rinko Singh ☕☕ https://t.co/dnHdKucA8P

Hustler @HustlerCSK Kuldeep might have 99 problems but owning KKR isn't one of them. Kuldeep might have 99 problems but owning KKR isn't one of them.

#DCvKKR KKR played 67 dot balls today. More than 11 overs!!!! KKR played 67 dot balls today. More than 11 overs!!!!#DCvKKR

Jaanvi🏏 @that_shutterbug I am sure the pitch wasn't as bad as KKR collectively made it look like. It's surely not the easiest of pitches, but not that atrocious too. I am sure the pitch wasn't as bad as KKR collectively made it look like. It's surely not the easiest of pitches, but not that atrocious too.

S H A H I D @Irfy_Pathaan56 It's big 2023 & KKR still playing with Mandeep Singh & Biggest Fraud of this Universe Litton Das. It's big 2023 & KKR still playing with Mandeep Singh & Biggest Fraud of this Universe Litton Das.

"We bowled really well in the powerplay"- Kuldeep Yadav after his 2-wicket spell against KKR

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Kuldeep Yadav reflected on the first innings and said:

"Massive effort by the fast-bowlers and the spinners. I think we were outstanding on the field. We bowled really well in the powerplay to take four (three) wickets and that was the turning point for us. (On that quicker delivery) I was just looking to mix the pace, that's about it. In future as well I might just bowl that one to keep the batter guessing."

He added:

"I've been there (with KKR) for seven years and I know them well. I think we really bowled well and probably this is the lowest we can restrict any team (laughs), especially looking at the batters in the KKR team. I think we can definitely chase it down."

Do you think Kolkata can defend the total? Sound off in the comments section.

