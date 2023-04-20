Create

"Absolute joke management"- Fans troll KKR after they bundled out for 127 in IPL 2023 clash against DC

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 20, 2023 23:01 IST
Fans slams KKR batters for flop show vs DC.
Fans slams KKR batters for flop show vs DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored just 127 runs in the first innings of the 28th IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

DC skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR went in with a new opening pair of Litton Das and Jason Roy for this match. However, their luck did not change with the new pair, as they got off to a poor start yet again.

Mukesh Kumar dismissed debutant Litton Das (4) in the second over to open the floodgates. The KKR batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards from there on. Even in-form batter Venkatesh Iyer could not rescue his side as got out cheaply for a two-ball duck.

On his KKR debut, Jason Roy (43 off 39 balls) stayed put at one end while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He held the innings together until Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him in the 15th over. KKR were 93/7 at that juncture with just over five overs left in the innings.

They utilized the Impact substitute and replaced Venkatesh Iyer with bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy in the hope of elongating their batting order. However, the move misfired as Anukul got out for a golden duck on the very next ball against Kuldeep Yadav. Andre Russell (38* off 31 balls) then played till the final ball of the innings and took the Knight Riders to a respectable total of 127.

Fans were disappointed with the timid batting performance from KKR against DC and trolled the batters with their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

KKR fans after watching the performance of their top order batsmen :-#DCvKKR https://t.co/C63ERUwk6X
KKR literally delivering upto the expectations of that squad. Feel embarrassed how we lost that bad against that squad.
-Brought Harry Brook in form -Gave hattrick to Rashid-Gave chances to Jansen,Willey & Karn to take hattrick-Helped SKY and Tim David get their rhythm back-Now helped DC open their win accountKKR 👍
DC should borrow bats from KKR batters. Most of them are unused.
Feel for Suyash sharma, his family had come to see the match. But due to #KKR 's poor batting performance we had to use the impact sub rule earlier as we required someone who could bat but that guy got out first ball. What luck lol.
The best way to watch #KKR 's match in every season: https://t.co/ZyB2KUvQVF
Except Jason Roy & Andre Russell, KKR batting line up be like 🥹#DCvKKR #IPL2O23 #KKRvsDC https://t.co/Kdj5UInN2e
Those saying Andre Russell is finished or didn’t play well - are not understanding the situation here. He was the saving grace for KKR & helped reach a respectable total, and it will help the NRR as well. https://t.co/cqL7r8ApOz
KKR have a weird record of choking against the weakest teams in the edition.. makes them the weakest team? 😒
KKR fan's watching today's match 😂🤣😅😅😅 #DCvsKKR https://t.co/swnATlcK1e
Andre Russell has not been at his best this season but has hit a six every 10 ballsThat's how dangerous he still is, has given KKR something to play with hereKKR should be batting him higher up though, especially in this batting line up#IPL #DCvKKR
RCB समर्थक KKR की पेलाई देखते हुए https://t.co/VYKjCBARhw
KKR went into the 2023 auction with a very little purse. Why? Because they spent around 25 crores to trade the following players:Lockie FergusonShardul ThakurRahmanullah GurbazToday all of them have been dropped. (Thakur might be injured though)Absolute joke management.
KKR's two wins came on the back of individuals brilliance. Over a period of time, in a long tournament, you need more of collective effort.
Kuldeep when he plays against KKR:#DCvKKR #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/yPGkBxPEay
For KKR fans, watching their lackluster batting in #DCvKKR is quite a torture@KKRiders @KKR_Co
Incredible again KKR. Same issue, same lengths and Umesh taking two and Russell not taking strike is weird.
#DCvKKRKKR is Back In Their Old Form.Please Continue Your Form .Fraud Rinko Singh ☕☕ https://t.co/dnHdKucA8P
Kuldeep might have 99 problems but owning KKR isn't one of them.
KKR played 67 dot balls today. More than 11 overs!!!!#DCvKKR
I am sure the pitch wasn't as bad as KKR collectively made it look like. It's surely not the easiest of pitches, but not that atrocious too.
@mufaddal_vohra Kuldeep Aginst KKR 🥵 https://t.co/Ogjr824DUR
It's big 2023 & KKR still playing with Mandeep Singh & Biggest Fraud of this Universe Litton Das.

"We bowled really well in the powerplay"- Kuldeep Yadav after his 2-wicket spell against KKR

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Kuldeep Yadav reflected on the first innings and said:

"Massive effort by the fast-bowlers and the spinners. I think we were outstanding on the field. We bowled really well in the powerplay to take four (three) wickets and that was the turning point for us. (On that quicker delivery) I was just looking to mix the pace, that's about it. In future as well I might just bowl that one to keep the batter guessing."

He added:

"I've been there (with KKR) for seven years and I know them well. I think we really bowled well and probably this is the lowest we can restrict any team (laughs), especially looking at the batters in the KKR team. I think we can definitely chase it down."

Do you think Kolkata can defend the total? Sound off in the comments section.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...