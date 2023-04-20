"Absolute joke management"- Fans troll KKR after they bundled out for 127 in IPL 2023 clash against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored just 127 runs in the first innings of the 28th IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.
DC skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR went in with a new opening pair of Litton Das and Jason Roy for this match. However, their luck did not change with the new pair, as they got off to a poor start yet again.
Mukesh Kumar dismissed debutant Litton Das (4) in the second over to open the floodgates. The KKR batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards from there on. Even in-form batter Venkatesh Iyer could not rescue his side as got out cheaply for a two-ball duck.
On his KKR debut, Jason Roy (43 off 39 balls) stayed put at one end while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He held the innings together until Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him in the 15th over. KKR were 93/7 at that juncture with just over five overs left in the innings.
They utilized the Impact substitute and replaced Venkatesh Iyer with bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy in the hope of elongating their batting order. However, the move misfired as Anukul got out for a golden duck on the very next ball against Kuldeep Yadav. Andre Russell (38* off 31 balls) then played till the final ball of the innings and took the Knight Riders to a respectable total of 127.
"We bowled really well in the powerplay"- Kuldeep Yadav after his 2-wicket spell against KKR
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Kuldeep Yadav reflected on the first innings and said:
"Massive effort by the fast-bowlers and the spinners. I think we were outstanding on the field. We bowled really well in the powerplay to take four (three) wickets and that was the turning point for us. (On that quicker delivery) I was just looking to mix the pace, that's about it. In future as well I might just bowl that one to keep the batter guessing."
He added:
"I've been there (with KKR) for seven years and I know them well. I think we really bowled well and probably this is the lowest we can restrict any team (laughs), especially looking at the batters in the KKR team. I think we can definitely chase it down."
