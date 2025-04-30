Adorable video of Rohit Sharma eagerly waiting for Ritika and kids to surprise them on arrival amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was seen eagerly waiting for his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their kids to surprise them on their arrival at the airport. Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur in their next IPL 2025 fixture on Thursday, May 1.
Rohit Sharma, dressed in a white T-shirt with his MI cap on, was waiting as Ritika arrived with the kids to surprise them. He also made a gesture to Ritika, where he seemingly asked her to cover their son Ahaan's face.
Watch the adorable moment in a video posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -
Mumbai Indians have won their last five matches and have made a stellar comeback in the tournament. They had lost four out of their first five matches. They are placed second on the table with six wins and 12 points from 10 matches.
Rohit Sharma will be keen to fire as MI look to continue winning streak against RR
Rohit Sharma's return to form comes as a huge positive for Mumbai Indians at this stage of the tournament. The right-hander has been in good touch recently, scoring two half-centuries in their last three matches.
Against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he remained unbeaten on 76 off 45 balls, hitting four boundaries and six maximums as the team successfully chased a target of 177 runs in just 15.4 overs with nine wickets to spare.
He carried his form into the game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he scored 70 off 46 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes as MI scaled down a target of 144 runs with ease.
Rohit Sharma began well in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but could make only 12 runs off five balls. As they prepare to take on RR, he will be keen to play anther big knock and fire with the bat.
While qualification for the playoffs will be the first target, MI will also look to finish in the top two, which makes every game important for them.
