"Aesthetically pleasing to the eyes" - Fans praise Aiden Markram for yet another fifty in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 game

Fans lauded Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Aiden Markram for continuing his sublime form in Match 40 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (April 22) in Lucknow. Markram slammed 52 off 33 and provided a great start to the LSG outfit.

LSG were invited to bat first in the game. Markram made his intentions clear in the second over, when he played a terrific pull shot against Mitchell Starc, which went for a six.

Although Mitchell Marsh found the fence on a few occasions, Markram was the key boundary hitter in the powerplay, resulting in LSG scoring 51 runs in six overs.

Markram continued his positive approach and maintained the team's tempo. The Proteas batter received a reprieve in the seventh over, when Starc dropped his catch.

A couple of overs later, Aiden Markram reached his fifty off 30 balls, which was his fourth in the last six innings. In the 10th over, Markram flashed his blade hard at Dushmantha Chameera's fullish ball, but he was caught by Tristan Stubbs at deep cover region.

Nevertheless, fans praised his consistency, with one of them writing:

"There is no batter more aesthetically pleasing to the eyes than inform Aiden Markram, good to see him scoring consistently finally & earning back the respect among fans❤️"

Here are the other reactions:

"Absolutely sensational knock by Aiden Markram! 30-ball fifty — clean hitting, pure class. He’s making it look easy out there!" a user posted.

"Another 50 for Aiden Markram - his 4th in 6 games for LSG !! Just when Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have gone off the boil a bit, Markram coming to form has augured so well for LSG !!" another tweeted.

"The biggest surprise for me this season has been the consistency of Aiden Markram - Mitchell Marsh opening combination.👌Both have completed 300+ runs this season. Unreal consistency," a user wrote.

Aiden Markram's knock helps Super Giants post a respectable total

The dismissal of Aiden Markram opened the floodgates for Delhi Capitals in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The team's top batter, Nicholas Pooran (9) failed to play a big knock, while Mitchell Marsh (45) couldn't continue for long.

Abdul Samad (2) also could not prove his merit in the middle overs after earning a promotion to No. 4.

Ayush Badoni (36) and David Miller (14*) were the chief contributors to push the Super Giants' total to 159. Notably, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a two-ball duck after coming to bat at No. 7 in the final over. Mukesh Kumar was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors with figures of 4/33 off four overs.

