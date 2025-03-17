Afghanistan spinner joins CSK ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad recently joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp to begin preparations for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be a debut season for the left-arm wrist spinner at the franchise after representing the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last two seasons.

Across 23 matches for GT in 2023 and 2024, Noor picked up 24 wickets at an average of 27.46 and an economy rate of eight. After Gujarat released him, CSK procured his services for ₹10 crore at the mega auction last December to strengthen their spin department.

The Chennai franchise posted a video on their official X to update fans about the arrival of Noor Ahmad. The special video was shared with a caption:

"Noor Aagaya! Dil chaa gaya!"

CSK and MI will face off in the third match of IPL 2025 to begin their new seasons on March 23

CSK will begin their IPL 2025 season with a high-octane encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, CSK reinforced their squad with the acquisition of star players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad at the mega auction to fight hard for the trophy this season.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

