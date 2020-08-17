After announcing retirement, MS Dhoni and I hugged and we cried a lot: Suresh Raina

Former India batsman Suresh Raina revealed the emotional scenes that took place after he and MS Dhoni announced their respective retirements.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday evening through an Instagram post, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious careers in the game of cricket. Raina followed up with a retirement announcement of his own on the social media platform.

I knew MS Dhoni would announce his retirement: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina also revealed that he had an idea that MS Dhoni was going to announce his retirement once they reached Chennai. The southpaw also spoke about how he and Dhoni cried after announcing their retirement. The two also got together with other Chennai Super Kings teammates like Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, etc. and spent quality time together.

“I knew Dhoni would announce his retirement upon reaching Chennai, so I was ready. I, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma reached Ranchi on 14th with the chartered plane, and picked up Mahi bhai and Monu Singh,” Suresh Raina told Dainik Jagran.

"After announcing our retirement, we hugged and cried a lot. I, Piyush, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Karn sat together after that, talked about our careers and our relationship. We partied during the night,” he further added.

MS Dhoni shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on Saturday at 7:29 pm, announcing his retirement from international cricket. The footage had moments from the beginning of his career to the very last game that he played, which was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. He captioned the video, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been the backbone of the Chennai Super Kings ever since IPL began, and the duo will be playing together again in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.