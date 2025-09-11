"After playing for CSK, he celebrated like Bahubali" - Indian spin legend reacts to Dewald Brevis going for massive sum in SA20 2025 auction

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin presented an interesting take on Dewald Brevis going for a massive amount in the SA20 2025 auction. Brevis was acquired for R16.5 million by the Pretoria Capitals and became the highest-paid player in the league's history.

Ashwin reflected on how the young South African star's life changed from being unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year to making headlines at the SA20 2025 auction.

Notably, Dewald Brevis was signed as a replacement player by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a later stage in the season. Ashwin reckoned that Brevis celebrated like the warrior 'Bahubali' after being called up by CSK.

"I was watching the auction. Two players went for a lot of money. Brevis went for 16.5 million rands. The highest player in SA20. See how a person's life changes. Nothing happened. Last year he was unsold in the IPL. CSK then took him in the middle. Of course, the player has a quality. But look at the perception that's following. After playing for CSK, he celebrated like Bahubali," he said on his YouTube channel. (7:50)

Dewald Brevis made the most of the opportunity. The right-hander played six matches in IPL 2025 and proved his worth. He scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike-rate of 180 with two half-centuries.

"It is all about time. When the time is not right, if you are sincere and hard working, when the tide changes, you will get double. He came in as a replacement player and is now the highest-paid player," Ashwin added.

In the SA20, he has played 32 games so far and has scored 676 runs at a strike-rate of 145.37 with four half-centuries.

Dewald Brevis displayed solid form in Australia T20Is

After having impressed in IPL 2025, Dewad Brevis raised his stock with a solid display in South Africa's recent T20I series against Australia. The series took place before the SA20 2025 auction, which further came as a boon for him.

He ended as the leading run-scorer for the Proteas with 180 runs from three matches at an average of 90 and a strike-rate of 204.54. The right-hander smashed a hundred and a half-century.

The 22-year-old has had a promising start to his T20I career. In 10 games so far, he has scored 318 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike-rate of 191.56. At such a young age, Dewald Brevis has already played 103 T20s for various franchises, scoring 2491 runs with two centuries and 11 fifties.

