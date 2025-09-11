  • home icon
  "After playing for CSK, he celebrated like Bahubali" - Indian spin legend reacts to Dewald Brevis going for massive sum in SA20 2025 auction

"After playing for CSK, he celebrated like Bahubali" - Indian spin legend reacts to Dewald Brevis going for massive sum in SA20 2025 auction

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 11, 2025 01:37 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Dewald Brevis in action for CSK in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin presented an interesting take on Dewald Brevis going for a massive amount in the SA20 2025 auction. Brevis was acquired for R16.5 million by the Pretoria Capitals and became the highest-paid player in the league's history.

Ashwin reflected on how the young South African star's life changed from being unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year to making headlines at the SA20 2025 auction.

Notably, Dewald Brevis was signed as a replacement player by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a later stage in the season. Ashwin reckoned that Brevis celebrated like the warrior 'Bahubali' after being called up by CSK.

"I was watching the auction. Two players went for a lot of money. Brevis went for 16.5 million rands. The highest player in SA20. See how a person's life changes. Nothing happened. Last year he was unsold in the IPL. CSK then took him in the middle. Of course, the player has a quality. But look at the perception that's following. After playing for CSK, he celebrated like Bahubali," he said on his YouTube channel. (7:50)
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Dewald Brevis made the most of the opportunity. The right-hander played six matches in IPL 2025 and proved his worth. He scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike-rate of 180 with two half-centuries.

"It is all about time. When the time is not right, if you are sincere and hard working, when the tide changes, you will get double. He came in as a replacement player and is now the highest-paid player," Ashwin added.
In the SA20, he has played 32 games so far and has scored 676 runs at a strike-rate of 145.37 with four half-centuries.

Dewald Brevis displayed solid form in Australia T20Is

After having impressed in IPL 2025, Dewad Brevis raised his stock with a solid display in South Africa's recent T20I series against Australia. The series took place before the SA20 2025 auction, which further came as a boon for him.

He ended as the leading run-scorer for the Proteas with 180 runs from three matches at an average of 90 and a strike-rate of 204.54. The right-hander smashed a hundred and a half-century.

The 22-year-old has had a promising start to his T20I career. In 10 games so far, he has scored 318 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike-rate of 191.56. At such a young age, Dewald Brevis has already played 103 T20s for various franchises, scoring 2491 runs with two centuries and 11 fifties.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
