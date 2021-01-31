“Age isn’t a barrier in cricket anymore” – Imran Tahir

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir believes that cricket has evolved significantly and age is no longer a barrier for anyone who wants to play and contribute.

The 41-year-old remains one of the most sought-after cricketers in the franchise-based leagues across the world, despite having retired from the international scene in 2019.

Speaking to journalist Indranil Basu on SK Live, Imran Tahir said that age doesn’t matter as long as the player is fit and delivers the team’s required tasks.

“Age isn’t a barrier anymore. As long as you are doing your job for the team, age shouldn’t matter. Cricket has changed a lot now. If a franchise is spending money on you, it means they know your worth. Doesn’t matter how old are you if you are fit, running around fine and doing the job required for the team,” said Imran Tahir, who is currently representing Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Will keep playing till I enjoy: Imran Tahir

A year-and-half after his international retirement, Imran Tahir continues to play a major role in short-format cricket across the world.

The Pakistan-born leggie is one of the vital cogs in the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) setup and is in no mood to hang up his boots anytime soon.

“For me personally, as long as I am enjoying playing cricket, I will not hang my boots. I am going to keep them under my feet and keep running around,” added Imran Tahir, a man renowned for his sprints during wicket-taking celebrations.

One of the finest spinners in white-ball cricket, Imran Tahir migrated to South Africa in the mid-2000s and made his international debut in 2011 at almost 32. Over the next eight years, he managed to pick up 293 international wickets.

At 40, Tahir retired from international cricket after South Africa’s dismal run in the 2019 World Cup.