Ahmedabad weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the GT vs SRH match in IPL 2024?

The 12th match of IPL 2024 will see last year's finalists Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 31.

GT made a superb start to this year's campaign, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. However, they lost to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous outing. With a win and a defeat, the Titans currently languish in eighth spot in the points table.

SRH, on the other hand, lost their opening match of the tournament to Kolkata Knight Riders, falling short by four runs in pursuit of 209. However, they bounced back in a thumping fashion, registering the highest score in IPL history - 277 against Mumbai Indians.

Both teams will look to make a move from here and a cracking contest is anticipated on Sunday afternoon in Ahmedabad. Although the temperature would be on the higher side, fans can rejoince because of no chance showers causing a delay in the GT vs SRH clash. The cloud cover is also expected to be negligible during the IPL 2024 encounter.

"Really impressed with the way he's conducted himself as a leader" - GT mentor Gary Kirsten on Shubman Gill

After Mumbai Indians traded in Hadik Pandya in an all-cash deal ahead of the season, last year's finalists Gujarat appointed young batter Shubman Gill as captain. This is a new territory for the 24-year-old and Gill has handed it with pass marks so far.

GT mentor Gary Kirsten is also impressed with how Gill has conducted himself as a leader.

"I've been really impressed with the way he's conducted himself as a leader," Kirsten told reporters. "I think he's embraced it (captaincy) really well. He's shown some good leadership qualities. He's a smart guy. He's a young captain, and there's lots to learn, especially in T20. So, he'll learn along the way."

Can Shubman Gill replicate Hardik Pandya's success as Gujarat Titans skipper? Let us know in the comment box.