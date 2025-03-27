AI predicts how many runs Rishabh Pant will score in today's SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Rishabh Pant had a forgettable outing in his first match as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Purchased for a record ₹27 crore at the mega auction, he was out for a six-ball duck in LSG's opening match of the season against Delhi Capitals (DC). He was poor behind the stumps as well and missed a stumping in the dying stages as DC sneaked home to a one-run win.

Pant will be keen to come up with a much better effort when LSG take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in their second IPL 2025 match on Thursday, March 27. Fans would also be keen to see the aggressive southpaw score some runs. As such, we asked Grok AI to predict how many runs Pant will score in today's SRH vs LSG clash.

As per the AI chatbot, the Lucknow skipper would be motivated to bounce back after registering a duck in LSG's opening IPL 2025 match against DC. It termed the surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad a batting-friendly surface, which might suit Pant if he gets going. Grok further predicted:

"Given his talent and the conditions, a score in the range of 20-50 runs seems plausible if he gets a start."

"As LSG captain and a key batsman, Pant is likely to bat in the top order (possibly at No. 3 or 4), giving him a good opportunity to score. His IPL career strike rate is around 148, and he’s known for aggressive, match-defining knocks. Some speculation on X suggests he could score between 30-40 runs if LSG bats first, though this is purely a fan’s guess," the AI chatbot stated in reply to the query.

Pant was dismissed by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in LSG's first match in IPL 2025 against DC. Having failed to get off the mark after facing five balls, he was caught at long-off following a failed endeavor to take on Kuldeep.

What is Rishabh Pant's record in the IPL?

Pant (27) has featured in 112 IPL matches and has scored 3,284 runs at an average of 34.93 and a strike rate of 148.53, with the aid of one hundred and 18 half-centuries. Representing Delhi Capitals last season, he scored 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40, with a best of 88*.

The left-handed batter's most productive season in the IPL came in 2018 when he clobbered 684 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.61 and a strike rate of 173.60. His best IPL score of 128* came in this edition. The keeper-batter slammed 15 fours and seven sixes in his 63-ball knock against SRH.

