"Alarming capitulation"- Fans react to DC's batting collapse against MI in WPL 2023 final

The Delhi Capitals (DC) batting line-up suffered a tremendous collapse against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the WPL 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26.
Deciding to bat first, Delhi were reduced to 79/9, and a 52-run stand for the last wicket helped them get to a fighting total of 131/9.
However, they will be disappointed with their batting efforts, especially with the top order who fell to deliveries that weren't as dangerous as they made it look.
Mumbai, apart from the last 20 minutes of the first innings, were in complete control with the ball in hand and that was backed up by some excellent fielding.
Fans on Twitter trolled DC batters for throwing their wickets away under pressure. Here are some of the reactions:
Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey give DC hope with late blitz
The Capitals may argue that they had a rough decision upfront as Shafali Verma skied a full-toss and the catch was completed at the point region. Replays showed that it could have been called a no-ball but the third umpire didn't feel so.
However, Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues hit juicy full-tosses straight into the hands of the fielders. Meg Lanning's baffling run-out really put Mumbai in the ascendancy.
At 79/9, it really looked like MI would bundle out Delhi under the 100-run mark. But that wasn't to be as Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav showed their batting prowess and unleashed a counter-attack that caught Mumbai napping. They stitched together a 52-run stand to take the total to 131/9 in 20 overs.
If Delhi get a cluster of wickets upfront, they could well pull-off a sensational win in the WPL 2023 final.
DC XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, and Minnu Mani.
MI XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque.
