"All I did was ask ONCE" - Broadcaster narrates heartwarming story of MS Dhoni meeting her family post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Broadcaster and TV presenter Bhavna Balakrishnan shared a heartwarming post on social media on Friday, August 8, featuring former India captain MS Dhoni. In the post, Bhavna expressed her gratitude and admiration for Dhoni’s humility, recounting how he warmly welcomed her, along with her mother and friends, into his personal space.She shared four pictures on Instagram, including one of Dhoni posing with her mother and another capturing the moment the 44-year-old cricketer signed a bat for her husband.Bhavna captioned the post:“Some gestures stay with you forever. All I did was ask ONCE and he responded with so much magnanimity, it stumped me. Inviting us meet him in his space, spending time with my mother and friends, signing my husband’s bat, and in the process helping me earn major brownie points as a daughter, wife, and friend all at once.”“After all these years, he still treasures the people who don’t ask for much. and when they do, he responds with such grace and hospitality, it’s truly humbling. In true Chennai style, he reminded me of the one thing he says he’s learned from the city: loyalty. And he lives it, every single day. Thank you MS, for everything. God bless you,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2025 IPL, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a disastrous campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in the franchise's history.“We are together for the next 15 to 20 years” - MS Dhoni breaks silence on his IPL futureMS Dhoni has shared a major update regarding his participation in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Speaking at a recent event in Chennai, the 44-year-old was asked about his future, to which he responded:&quot;I have always said that I have a lot of time to decide. But if you go literally by the words coming back in the yellow jersey, it's not about one year or two years. I'll always be sitting in a yellow jersey.&quot;&quot;Whether I'll be playing or not is a different thing. There is enough time, so no hurry. Nothing will literally happen as of now. But, me and CSK, we are together even for the next 15 to 20 years. I hope they (fans) don't think I will be playing for another 15 to 20 years,” he added.The wicketkeeper-batter had a below-par 2025 season, scoring just 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a highest score of an unbeaten 30.