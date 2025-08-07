“I’ll always be sitting in a yellow jersey” - MS Dhoni provides massive update on IPL future

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni provided a massive update about his future in the IPL during a recent event. There has been much speculation about the 44-year-old returning to the league for a 19th consecutive season.
Dhoni endured a poor 2025 season with the bat, scoring under 200 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. His struggles led to CSK finishing at the bottom of the standings with only four wins in 14 outings.
Given his knee issues over the past few seasons, Dhoni's future in the sport has raised much curiosity among IPL fans.
However, during an event in Chennai, the wicket-keeper batter responded to a question about his future, saying ( @7tillexistence X handle):
"I have always said that I have a lot of time to decide. But if you go literally by the words coming back in the yellow jersey, it's not about one year or two years. I'll always be sitting in a yellow jersey."
He added:
"Whether I'll be playing or not is a different thing. There is enough time, so no hurry. Nothing will literally happen as of now. But, me and CSK, we are together even for the next 15 to 20 years. I hope they (fans) don't think I will be playing for another 15 to 20 years."
Dhoni had to captain CSK for their final nine games after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow injury.
"We are slightly worried about our batting order" - MS Dhoni on CSK's issues
MS Dhoni admitted CSK's batting order was the biggest letdown in their dismal IPL 2025 season. Despite a late resurgence, the Men in Yellow were the worst side in terms of power-play scoring and six-hitting last season.
Talking about the same in another event, Dhoni said (via India Today):
"We are slightly worried about our batting order. But I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now. I won't say we (CSK) slacked off (in IPL 2025). But there were certain holes that we needed to plug in. A small auction is coming in December. Some loopholes are there, and we will try to plug those in."
MS Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2025 as an 'Uncapped Player' for only ₹4 crores.
