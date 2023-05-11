"Amazing to see him make those changes and the field placements" - Deep Dasgupta on CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Deep Dasgupta reserved high praise for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni following the team's thumping 27-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 10.

Dasgupta mentioned that the CSK skipper was on point with his field placements and bowling changes, which played a major role in the side defending a 168-run total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dasgupta also pointed out how Dhoni got in the mind of DC opener Phillip Salt by standing up to the stumps during Deepak Chahar's over.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the encounter, the former keeper-batter explained:

"155-160 games, ball gripping and turning, he is in charge. It is amazing to see him make those changes and the field placements. Very impressive the first over itself. Phil Salt had played just one or two deliveries. Every time Phil Salt sees the ball swinging, the first thing he does is charge. Before he could do that, MS was up there."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #CSKvsDC #crickettwitter CSK grabs an easy win against DC to strengthen their top 4 claim📸: IPL/JioCinema CSK grabs an easy win against DC to strengthen their top 4 claim 💪🏻📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #CSKvsDC #crickettwitter https://t.co/3jLQ2HODzd

Notably, Dhoni also chipped in with a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 20 runs off just nine balls. With seven wins from 12 outings, the four-time champions are currently placed second in the points table.

"Has been absolutely brilliant" - Deep Dasgupta on Ravindra Jadeja's bowling exploits for CSK in IPL 2023

Deep Dasgupta further stated that CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja has done a commendable job with the ball for his team this season. He noted that the bowler has done well even on wickets that don't offer a lot of help for spinners.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the ability to vary pace has been the secret behind Jadeja's success this time around, adding:

"You can see that he [Ravindra Jadeja] is varying his pace really well. Even on pitches where there isn't much for the spinners, his variations have improved so much, in terms of using the crease and pace. It is not just that he is only bowling to right-handers. He has bowled to left-handers as well. He has been absolutely brilliant."

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers in the clash between CSK and DC. He conceded just 19 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up the important wicket of the well-set Rilee Rossouw.

Dasgupta suggested that skipper MS Dhoni also deserved a lot of credit for Jadeja's success, highlighting how he was often seen involved in discussions with the crafty spinner during the game. He elaborated:

"Right through the innings, you could see MS talking to him. In fact, telling him about his wrist position at one point in time in this game. You could see between overs as well. At one point he was saying that your wrist is dropping, you are undercutting. It was just unbelievable and it is just wonderful to just watch him lead the side."

Jadeja has bagged 16 wickets from 12 games and is the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2023. Furthermore, he boasts an impressive economy rate of 7.13.

Poll : 0 votes