Ambati Rayudu picks CSK’s probable playing 11 for IPL 2025; has MS Dhoni as low as No. 7

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu chose the probable Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time winners boast a formidable squad, mixed with core players and new additions from the mega auction.

CSK retained their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, big-hitter Shivam Dube, and pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was nominated as a retention as an uncapped player following the new regulation during the off-season.

All five of them feature in Ambati Rayudu's probable XI, along with signings from the auction, which include Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Sam Curran, all of whom were re-acquired by the franchise.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra will come at No.3. For the No.4 role, any of the three Indian batters - Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, or Vijay Shankar can play. Dube at No.5, Jadeja at No.6, MS Dhoni at No.7, Sam Curran at No.8. Then it will be R Ashwin, Anshul Kambhoj, and Matheesha Pathirana," Ambati Rayudu said on Star Sports.

"For the impact player, it could be any Indian player, spinner or a batter depending on the conditions," he added.

Ambati Rayudu opted to leave out CSK's INR 10 crore signing, Noor Ahmad, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also missed out on the playing XI.

MS Dhoni played in a wide variety of positions during IPL 2024

The former CSK captain has largely played the role of a pinch hitter and finisher in recent seasons. Soon to be 43 years old, MS Dhoni recorded several cameos in the previous edition, while coming in as high as No.5 at times, but also coming at No.8 or 9 on certain occasions.

He was only dismissed thrice the entire season, one of which was a rare run out. Dhoni scored 161 runs off just 73 balls in the campaign at a strike rate of 220.55.

