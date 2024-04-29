"An uncapped player broke the so called scariest top order" - Fans react to Tushar Deshpande's 4-wicket haul in CSK vs SRH match of IPL 2024

Fans were impressed with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande, who delivered a fantastic spell in the team's IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 28.

Hyderabad had the challenging task of chasing down an imposing 213-run target. Deshpande provided Chennai with a dream start, getting rid of the danger man Travis Head in the second over for 13.

He struck again on the very next ball, dismissing Anmolpreet Singh, Hyderabad's impact substitute, for a golden duck. The right-arm pacer claimed another crucial wicket in his second over, as Abhishek Sharma departed after scoring 15 runs.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins was Deshpande's fourth victim. The CSK seamer finished with stunning figures of 3-0-27-4 as Chennai completed a comprehensive 78-run victory.

Deshpande earned widespread praise on social media for his bowling exploits in the CSK vs SRH match. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few CSK supporters highlighted how Deshpande propelled his team to the pole position in the powerplay itself, with the dismissals of SRH's top three.

"Tushar Deshpande was outstanding today, he ALMOST won the match in the powerplay itself. He has gotten a lot better now." wrote a fan

"An uncapped player broke the so called scariest top order of SRH. What a silent powerplay it was." commented another

"A Tushar Deshpande appreciation post. Won the game in powerplay itself, when no one expected him to perform he dropped a masterclass in a very important match. Hopefully only onwards and upwards from here." chimed in another

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 98-run knock in the encounter. The defending champions claimed the third spot on the points table as they returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"Even if I get hit, I always challenge the batter to hit that length again" - Tushar Deshpande on his bowling approach in powerplay

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Tushar Deshpande said he wanted to be patient against the likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who have scored at a brilliant rate in the powerplay this season.

He also spoke about how he backed himself to hit the length consistently without the fear of leaking runs. Deshpande said:

"When we came to bowl, the only plan was to have patience against SRH who are quite aggressive in the powerplay and that paid dividends for us. Bowling that length in the powerplay is crucial, even if I get hit, I always challenge the batter to hit that length again and it worked for me today."

"The ground was soaking wet, it swung for a couple of balls and then it did not. It was a bit sticky and I thought we used the pitch well. We had a specific plan - even if they hit a good ball, we will focus on our plans and not get carried away by them," he added

CSK have five wins to their name from nine outings so far. They will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 1.

