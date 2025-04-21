"Andre Russell is a joke nowadays" - Fans react after all-rounder departs for 21 off 15 in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell failed to deliver with the bat in their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21. The right-handed batter was stumped for 21 off 15 balls, comprising one six and three boundaries, while chasing 199.

The 36-year-old has flopped in all his outings this season, returning with scores of 4, 5, 1, 7, 17, and 21 (today). However, he has picked up six wickets in five innings.

The defending champions retained the Jamaican all-rounder for INR 12 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He bagged 19 wickets and scored 222 runs when they won the 2024 title.

Fans on X asked KKR to release Andre Russell at the end of this season. One user wrote:

"Drop Andre Russell, he's washed. The three-year cycle will be pain for KKR fans."

Another user commented:

"KKR management should be jailed for retaining him lol."

A third user added:

"Andre Russell is a joke nowadays."

Here are a few more reactions:

KKR are on the verge of losing back-to-back IPL 2025 games

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR are on the brink of their second consecutive loss after failing to chase 112 in their previous IPL 2025 game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Chasing 199 against the Titans, Kolkata were 130/7 after 17.2 overs, with Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the crease.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 198/3 in 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill top scored with 90 runs off 55 balls with the help of three sixes and 10 boundaries. Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 52 off 36, sharing a 114-run partnership with Gill for the first wicket. Later, Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan remained unbeaten on 41 (23) and 11 (5), respectively. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Andre Russell took one wicket apiece for the Knight Riders.

Click here to check out the full KKR vs GT IPL 2025 scorecard.

