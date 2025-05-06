“Angad and I will always be in your corner” - Jasprit Bumrah’s endearing birthday post for Sanjana Ganesan amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

On Tuesday, May 6, India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, shared a heartfelt birthday post for his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, on social media. The couple got married on March 15, 2021, in Goa and welcomed their son, Angad, on September 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, to celebrate Sanjana’s 34th birthday, Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartfelt Instagram post, captioned:

“Happy birthday my ❤️. Wishing you all the happiness and love forever. Angad and I will always be in your corner, through thick and thin. We love you.”

On the cricketing front, Bumrah was last seen in action during Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of IPL 2025, held on May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Batting first, MI posted a commanding total of 217/2, thanks to half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53), along with blistering unbeaten knocks of 48 off 23 balls each from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. In reply, the Royals faltered early and were bowled out for just 117, suffering a heavy 100-run defeat.

Trent Boult and Karn Sharma each claimed three wickets, while Bumrah contributed with two, helping MI secure their sixth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, the team will be back in action later today, taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

An overview of Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in IPL 2025

After missing the first four matches of the IPL 2025 season due to a lower back injury sustained during the fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in early January, Jasprit Bumrah has made a remarkable return.

Since his comeback, the 31-year-old has played in seven matches for Mumbai Indians, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 17.72. To date, Bumrah has appeared in 140 matches in his career, taking 176 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, with his best bowling figures being 5/10.

