Rohit Sharma presents GT pacer with special ring ahead of IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma presented pacer Mohammed Siraj with a special ring ahead of their IPL 2025 game against Gujarat Titans on May 5 at the Wankhede Stadium. The ring was presented for the right-arm pacer's contribution to India's T20 World Cup win in 2024. In a video uploaded by BCCI, the India skipper revealed that Siraj wasn't present during the ring-distributing function, so he is receiving it now.

The Hyderabad-born cricketer played only three matches during the tournament and managed only one wicket. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah proved to be successful and eventually played a vital role in fashioning a title victory for India. Meanwhile, Siraj was benched for the remaining matches.

In the video uploaded by BCCI, Rohit said:

"This is for Mohammed Siraj. We missed you at the function, played a vital role in our T20 campaign. So, I'm proudly presenting him a very very special ring which was made for all of us. Unfortunately, Siraj wasn't there, so I would like to present to Mr. Siraj."

The Nagpur-born cricketer became the second Indian captain to lead the country to T20 World Cup glory, joining MS Dhoni.

Mohammed Siraj had dismissed Rohit Sharma earlier in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

With the Mumbai Indians set to lock horns with the Titans on Tuesday, it's worth looking back at the clash between the two sides earlier in the tournament. Siraj had dismissed the former Mumbai Indians captain for 8 earlier in IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad. He beat the veteran all ends up to leave the stumps in a mess.

Although the 38-year-old struggled earlier in the tournament, he has managed to regain form, hitting three fifties. The latest of them came against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 1. His form has allowed Mumbai Indians to build momentum ahead of the business end of the tournament.

At the same time, the Gujarat Titans are also looking like a strong side and are primed to qualify for the playoffs.

