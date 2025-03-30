Aniket Verma smashes six sixes in a furious assault against spinners during SRH vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Aniket Verma had a great time against the spinners, smashing them for a half-dozen sixes during the IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (March 30) in Vizag. It was during the first innings of the match when SRH was batting after winning the toss.

SRH's batting unit collapsed yet again and found themselves in deep trouble after being reduced to 37/4 inside the powerplay. Aniket played a magnificent knock at this juncture and kept his team's scoring rate healthy despite losing the wickets of most of their top batters.

He was particularly lethal against the spinners, smashing four sixes against Axar Patel and one each while facing Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam.

You can watch his sixes against Axar Patel in the video below:

You can watch the other big hits of Aniket Verma by clicking here.

Aniket Verma's maiden half-century ended in vain as DC beat SRH by seven wickets in IPL 2025

Aniket Verma (74) notched up his maiden half-century and fought valiantly but did not receive much support from others except Heinrich Klaasen (32). SRH were eventually bundled out for 163 in 18.4 overs and ended up wasting eight balls.

Faf du Plessis (50) played aggressively and powered DC to 166/3 in just 16 overs to bag a clinical win.

Delhi captain Axar Patel reflected on the win at the post-match presentation, saying:

"I do take my decisions based on a lot of thought and planning and still try to keep the mood light. Our idea was to keep things simple and not worry about what they can do. We focused on ourselves. The situation demanded Mitchell Starc was to bowl three overs up front, because he is a genuine wicket-taker."

He continued:

"It is a really experienced group, and the seniors do chip in with their bit every time they want. The freedom is there with everybody. We will go to Delhi now, but the strategy will be same. We will assess the wicket first and foremost."

