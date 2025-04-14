Anshul Kamboj removes in-form Nicholas Pooran cheaply after he convinces MS Dhoni for a successful lbw review in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Anshul Kamboj got rid of the big fish as he dismissed in-form Nicholas Pooran in the IPL 2025 encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. The medium pacer convinced his captain, MS Dhoni, to take a review, which turned out in favor of CSK. Pooran, who is the leading run-getter in IPL 2025, departed for eight runs off nine balls, comprising two boundaries.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of LSG’s innings. Kamboj bowled a fuller-length ball, which angled into the left-hander. Pooran tried to swing across the line but missed it altogether. The bowler came up with a huge appeal, but the on-field umpire didn't look interested.

Skipper Dhoni didn't show interest at first, but he changed his mind during the allotted 15-second timer to challenge the decision. The replays showed the ball would’ve crashed onto the leg stump.

Anshul Kamboj is playing his second IPL 2025 fixture. He returned with 1/19 in his previous outing against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran depart cheaply as CSK dominate LSG in the powerplay overs in IPL 2025 match

Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj helped CSK dominate LSG in the powerplay by dismissing Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, respectively, in the IPL 2025 clash.

At the time of writing, the Super Giants were 65/2 after 8.3 overs, with Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

CSK will be keen to return to winning ways after managing just one win in their first six IPL 2025 fixtures. The Super Kings have made two changes, as Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway were benched as they look to turn things around this season.

On the contrary, Lucknow have come into this game on the back of a hat-trick of wins. They defeated Chennai twice last year and would be looking to continue their good record against the visitors.

Follow the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

