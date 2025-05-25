Anshul Kamboj strikes early as in-form Shubman Gill perishes for 13 in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj struck early as he took the prized scalp of in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Gill was caught by Urvil Patel at first slip. He walked back for just 13 runs off nine deliveries as the hosts lost their first wicket for 24.

Ad

The dismissal came in the third over of GT’s run chase. Anshul Kamboj bowled a length ball, and Gill went for a drive but failed to connect it properly. The ball held its line and forced Gill to go after it. All he managed was a thick outside edge to Urvil, who completed a regulation catch at first slip.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the wicket, Anshul Kamboj continued his knack of picking up wickets. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill failed to continue his sublime form. He has scored 649 runs in 14 innings, comprising six half-centuries, this term.

CSK set a 231-run target for table-toppers GT in the IPL 2025 encounter

Half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis helped CSK post 230/5 in their IPL 2025 match against GT. Conway smashed 52 runs off 35 balls with the help of two sixes and six boundaries.

Ad

Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel were equally brilliant at the start, smashing brisk knocks of 34 (17) and 37 (19), respectively. Later, Dewald Brevis slammed a quickfire 57 off 23 deliveries, in a knock laced with five maximums and four boundaries, before getting caught off the last ball of the innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube added a valuable 21* (18) and 17 (8), respectively, to the scorecard.

In response, the Titans were in a spot of bother at 30/3 after 4.3 overs, with Sai Sudharsan at the crease, at the time of writing. Anshul Kamboj has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets so far.

Ad

GT must win the game to boost their chances of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. On the other hand, CSK are eyeing to avoid a last-place finish and end their 2025 campaign on a winning note.

Follow the GT vs CSK 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More