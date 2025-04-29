Anukul Roy makes instant impact as he removes Abishek Porel cheaply in his first over of DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders' Anukul Roy made an instant impact by striking in his first over in their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29. The left-arm spinner dismissed opener Abishek Porel off the second delivery after being smashed for a boundary in the opening over of the Capitals’ chase.

Anukul bowled a fuller length ball, and Porel tried to go for back-to-back boundaries. The left-hander danced down the track but failed to connect the ball properly. The ball hit the toe-end of the willow before a leading edge towards the extra cover region, and Andre Russell completed the catch outside the 30-yard circle, and it was curtains for the wicketkeeper-batter.

KKR set a 205-run target for DC in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from KKR’s top order helped the visitors post 204/9 against DC in their IPL 2025 match. Openers Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz chipped in with 27 (16) and 26 (12), respectively.

Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and skipper Ajinkya Rahane contributed 44 (32) and 26 (14), respectively. Later, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell provided the late strike by adding valuable 36 (25) and 17 (9), respectively, to the scorecard.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Capitals, finishing with figures of 3/43, while skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam bagged two wickets apiece. Dushmantha Chameera also scalped one wicket besides taking a stunning catch to remove Anukul Roy for a golden duck.

In response, DC were 58-2 after 6 overs at the time of writing, with KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis at the crease.

Delhi have six wins in nine games. A win would help them rise to second from fourth place in the IPL 2025 points table. On the other hand, defending champions Knight Riders are playing a must-win game. They have three wins in nine games, including a no-result. A single loss will dampen their chances of finishing in the top four.

