Any team will miss MS Dhoni: Vikram Rathour, India's batting coach

Former national selector and current Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour on Friday said that the Indian Cricket team is missing MS Dhoni.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, the former selector was asked if India were missing MS Dhoni or not. The Punjab-born cricketer replied in the affirmative, saying that the experience of MS Dhoni is invaluable. However, Rathour expressed ignorance about MS Dhoni's future plans.

"Without saying, somebody of his stature and caliber will always be missed. But again we don't know where he stands and what his plans are" said Vikram Rathour.

The former cricketer, who has scored over 11,000 runs in his first-class career, also mentioned that the Indian team is fortunate to have good depth in bench strength. In this regard, Rathour spoke highly of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as both of them are being touted to take over the reins from MS Dhoni after he hangs his boots.

"But in a sense, we in India are little fortunate that we have enough bench strength to replace people. Pant will play a role there, KL Rahul has done well for us, playing as Wicket-keeper and batsmen. So we have the replacement, people are taking up the jobs but of course, any team will miss Mahendra Singh Dhoni." added Vikram Rathour.

MS Dhoni's future continues to remain uncertain

MS Dhoni has been missing from action since India's heartbreaking exit at the 2019 World Cup where they lost to New Zealand in the semifinals. MS Dhoni was run out by an excellent throw from Martin Guptill as India's hopes of reaching the final of the quadrennial tournament were all but quashed.

Since then MS Dhoni has not played another match in the Indian jersey. MS Dhoni was all set to play for his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the 12th edition of IPL but the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the tournament had to be postponed.

It has been reported that MS Dhoni wants to make a comeback to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup in Australia.