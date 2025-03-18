  • home icon
  • "Apne ko bhi saans chahiye" - Rishabh Pant's hilarious quip as he smashes the ball around in LSG nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Mar 18, 2025 16:45 IST
Rishabh Pant during a practice session. (Pic: Instagram/lucknowsupergiants).
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was recently seen batting in the team's open nets session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During the practice, the southpaw can be heard asking the bowlers to give him some time to breathe.

Pant played some stunning shots in the session. Apart from his strokes, his hilarious comments caught the attention of fans as he instructed the bowlers to allow him some time to get ready.

The 27-year-old was heard saying:

"Time like daalo, koi jaldi nahi hai. Time like daalo, bhai. Apne ko bhi saans chahiye thodi. [Take some time there is no hurry. Take some time, brother. I need to catch my breath.]"
You can watch the video below:

Rishabh Pant parted ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He was in great demand at the auction and scripted history at the event. He was roped in by LSG for a whopping ₹27 crore, becoming the most expensive player in the league's history.

He was named as LSG's new captain for IPL 2025. Lucknow will take on Delhi in their opening match of the season at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

"Just keep sharing your experience with the younger guys" - Rishabh Pant's message to LSG's senior players

Rishabh Pant recently stated that he aims to create an environment within the LSG camp wherein the players can express themselves freely. He emphasized that not just the support staff, but the team members will also have a role to play in it.

He urged senior players like Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Aiden Markram to guide the youngsters of the side. In a video shared by the franchise on its social media handles, Pant said:

"We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves. It is just a very simple idea. It is easier to say than to do it because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual. It is not just the management, I think it is because of the players we can create that environment.
"I feel there is a lot of experience in the group. I think management has a lot of experience. We have a lot of senior players, Nikky P is there, Makram is there, Miller is there. I think a lot more are there. Just keep sharing your experience with the younger guys and let that experience flow in this group."
Rishabh Pant had an impressive season with the bat year year. He was Delhi's leading run-getter in IPL 2025, amassing 446 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.40.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
