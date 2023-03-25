"Apologies for doubting you" - CSK fans erupt as Sisanda Magala turns in stellar all-round display in SA vs WI 1st T20I

South African all-rounder Sisanda Magala's all-round exploits in a rain-curtailed first T20I against the West Indies took Twitter by storm, with fans of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) buzzing ahead of IPL 2023.

The 32-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder was announced by the four-time IPL champions as a replacement for injured Blackcaps fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson. He turned heads at Supersport Park in Centurion on Saturday, March 25, almost helping the Proteas to win the game.

After striking a couple of lusty blows en route to an unbeaten five-ball 18, Magala returned to put South Africa back in the game with the ball. Needing to defend 17 off two overs, he found himself on a hat-trick as he executed the bouncer to perfection.

He finished with returns of 3/21 off his two overs in a match that was curtailed to 11 overs per side. While West Indies eventually prevailed in their chase of 132, fans of CSK were stoked at the prospect of the all-rounder replicating his heroics in another yellow jersey very soon.

Here's how they reacted to his performance:

Prasanna @prasannalara twitter.com/prasannalara/s… Prasanna @prasannalara Iam sure at least a few people will agree on my comments in the past on how effective lower order batsmen Magala is. #SAvsWI Iam sure at least a few people will agree on my comments in the past on how effective lower order batsmen Magala is. #SAvsWI 3/21 with the ball in a 11 overs game in a batting paradise in centurion.That’s how good magala is and that’s why he is picked by @ChennaiIPL 3/21 with the ball in a 11 overs game in a batting paradise in centurion.That’s how good magala is and that’s why he is picked by @ChennaiIPL twitter.com/prasannalara/s…

Aufridi Chumtya @ShuhidAufridi

Coetzee Ka Dukh Tha Par Batting Dekhke Nikal Gaya.

Totally Impressed By His Batting .

#Magala Apology From Me Too Magala 🙂.Coetzee Ka Dukh Tha Par Batting Dekhke Nikal Gaya.Totally Impressed By His Batting Apology From Me Too Magala 🙂.Coetzee Ka Dukh Tha Par Batting Dekhke Nikal Gaya.Totally Impressed By His Batting 🔥.#Magala https://t.co/Y8H7a9qn2h

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire My man Magala with two back to back wickets in the penultimate over while defending 17 from 2 overs and gave away just 9 runs. 3/21 in a 11 over match. My man Magala with two back to back wickets in the penultimate over while defending 17 from 2 overs and gave away just 9 runs. 3/21 in a 11 over match. https://t.co/F2NM7Wo0AF

Abhi⚒️ @abhi_backup07 🥵 Magala cooking, Thala always wins Magala cooking, Thala always wins 💛😭💛😭🥵

Agent Leo 🦁™️ @HowYouDoin_96

CSK kadaparai team loading



Back to back sixes in today's match



#IPL2023 #CSK Sisanda Magala is readyCSK kadaparai team loadingBack to back sixes in today's match Sisanda Magala is ready 💛CSK kadaparai team loading 🔥Back to back sixes in today's match 💥#IPL2023 #CSK https://t.co/Gi87nsmJqN

Div🦁 @div_yumm 17 needed off 12 balls and Sisanda Magala in penultimate over went for 1 4 W W 0 in first 5 balls. CSK blood 17 needed off 12 balls and Sisanda Magala in penultimate over went for 1 4 W W 0 in first 5 balls. CSK blood 💛 https://t.co/GVFZdYFaen

Werner @Werries_

#SAvWI This is why I said Sisanda Magala was a great pick. All round impact This is why I said Sisanda Magala was a great pick. All round impact#SAvWI

Hustler @HustlerCSK

We are definitinely cooking..



Already the best slog over bowler in this IPL for me! Magala,Champ missed a hattrick!We are definitinely cooking..Already the best slog over bowler in this IPL for me! Magala,Champ missed a hattrick!We are definitinely cooking..💛Already the best slog over bowler in this IPL for me!

Bakri Player @cric_nerd2 So you're telling me Sisanda Magala picked up 3 wickets today and 2 of them came in the penultimate over when SA was under pressure So you're telling me Sisanda Magala picked up 3 wickets today and 2 of them came in the penultimate over when SA was under pressure https://t.co/bTnTnFwyVD

Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 @GyaaniCricketer



Bookmark that!.. Sisanda Magala will be highest wicket taker of #IPL 2023 if he is played 10+ matches atleast.Bookmark that!.. Sisanda Magala will be highest wicket taker of #IPL 2023 if he is played 10+ matches atleast.Bookmark that!..

AJAY @ajay71845



The contrition must be as sincere as the offence.Ll

MAGALA 🏻



#Magala #SAvsWI 18*(5) & 3/21(2) by Magala vs WI in 1s T20IThe contrition must be as sincere as the offence.LlMAGALA 18*(5) & 3/21(2) by Magala vs WI in 1s T20IThe contrition must be as sincere as the offence.LlMAGALA 🙇🏻🐐#Magala #SAvsWI https://t.co/3DWftnqiRo

Agent Leo 🦁™️ @HowYouDoin_96

🫡



Have a feel that he can be our LORD Thakur this time, picking some crucial wickets at the time we need.



#CSK #IPL2023 Sisanda Magala almost got a hat-trick in today's match #WIvsSA Have a feel that he can be our LORD Thakur this time, picking some crucial wickets at the time we need. Sisanda Magala almost got a hat-trick in today's match #WIvsSA🫡💛🔥Have a feel that he can be our LORD Thakur this time, picking some crucial wickets at the time we need.#CSK #IPL2023 https://t.co/napEwE8oFM

Sisanda Magala could miss CSK's first two IPL 2023 matches

Magala, who carries a reputation for bowling hard lengths and possessing a mean yorker, was signed up earlier this week by the Super Kings for his base price of ₹50 lakh. He joins Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana and fellow South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius as potential death bowling options in the side.

However, there is a good chance that he could arrive late, should he be selected in South Africa's ODI squad to take on The Netherlands. The series is set to commence on March 31, the very day the Super Kings draw the curtains open on the IPL when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

While the series concludes on April 2, CSK will play their first home game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the next day. If Magala is selected to play against the Dutch, it's hard to see him getting off the flight and coming straight into the playing XI for that game as well.

CSK endured their worst-ever finish to an IPL season last year with just 8 points as they occupied the penultimate position in the table. MS Dhoni is set to lead the Yellow Army once again in what is touted to be his final season in the tournament.

Is Sisanda Magala the answer to CSK's death-bowling question mark ahead of IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

