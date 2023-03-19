Sisanda Magala replaces Kyle Jamieson in CSK squad for IPL 2023 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (March 19) named South Africa fast bowler Sisanda Magala as a replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming IPL 2023.

Magala, 32, has played five ODIs and four T20Is since making his international debut for the Proteas in April 2021. He has played 127 T20 matches and picked up 136 wickets at an economy rate of 8.

The Eastern Province player was part of the Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the inaugural champions of SA20. Magala picked up 14 wickets in 11 innings for the SEC at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 8.68.

"South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala has replaced Kyle Jamieson in the Chennai Super Kings squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Jamieson has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury," the official statement from CSK read.

Jamieson, who was acquired by the four-time IPL champions for his base price of ₹1 crore, has been ruled out of the tournament due to back injury.

The 28-year-old New Zealand pace bowler was ruled out of the two-match Test series against England last month after a recurrence of his back stress fracture.

MS Dhoni's side is scheduled to play the tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ryan Cook appointed as SRH fielding coach for IPL 2023

Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook has been roped in as the fielding coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is after the South African held the same role for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 2023.

Cook replaced Hemang Badani as the fielding coach of the Orange Army in IPL 2023, as the latter was elevated to the batting coach role.

However, Cook will miss the Netherlands' international tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa in late March for five combined ODI matches. Ryan van Niekerk will take charge of the Dutch team on an interim basis.

Cook will work under SRH's new head coach Brian Lara, who replaced Australia's Tom Moody for IPL 2023. The 2016 IPL champions start their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2 at their home ground - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

