Arun Jaitley Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete DC home match list, dates & timings in IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing their home matches in IPL 2025 at two different venues. The first two home games will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. DC will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24 before facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the same venue on March 30.

Delhi Capitals' next five home matches in IPL 2025 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 13, followed by a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the same venue on April 16.

DC's last three home games as part of their IPL 2025 campaign will be as follows - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 27), vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 29) and vs Gujarat Titans (May 11).

Full list of DC's IPL 2025 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Delhi Capitals will be playing at their home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Match 29: April 13, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 32: April 16, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 46: April 27, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 48: April 29, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 62: May 11, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

List of DC's IPL 2025 matches at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam with IST timings

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Capitals will play their first two home matches of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Below is the schedule for the same.

Match 4: March 24, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:30 PM)

Match 10: March 30, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (3:30 PM)

Delhi Capitals are yet to win the Indian Premier League. They finished sixth in the IPL 2024 season, winning seven matches and losing an equal number. The closest DC came to winning the IPL was in the 2020 season when they reached the final, but went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Dubai.

