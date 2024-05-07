"As the Indian captain and a key player for Mumbai Indians, you're not getting a break"- Michael Clarke on 'fatigue' hurting Rohit Sharma's form 

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes fatigue has played a major role behind Rohit Sharma's recent batting struggles in IPL 2024. The 37-year-old started the season brilliantly before a sudden dip in form over the last few games for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rohit has scored only 33 runs in his last five innings at a paltry average of 6.60, including 4 single-digit scores. Despite the side finally breaking its 4-game losing streak with a win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night, the former MI captain scored only four off five deliveries.

Speaking on Star Sports, Clarke stated that a break could work wonders for the struggling Rohit Sharma but admitted the chances of a break are close to nil.

"In my view, he might be feeling a bit fatigued as well. A break to freshen up could do wonders for him, but as the Indian captain and a key player for Mumbai Indians, you're not getting a break. So he's going to have to find form.," said Clarke.

He added:

"I saw him the other day before the last game batting in the nets when his back was a little bit stiff. He was in a great mood. He's happy, which is a really good sign. He doesn't seem to be struggling with his timing; it's just a matter of getting out."

Despite the recent struggles, Rohit's overall numbers in IPL 2024 have improved from the last few seasons. The champion batter has amassed 330 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.77 in 12 outings.

"Hopefully, he stresses less and focusses on his game" - Michael Clarke

Expand Tweet

Michael Clarke backed Rohit Sharma to rediscover his best form soon and wanted the opener to focus on his game without stressing out too much.

The 37-year-old will lead India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and U.S.A, starting June 1.

"With someone like Rohit, it's only a matter of time before he finds his form again. Hopefully, he stresses less and focusses on his game because he's too talented to keep missing out. He's at his best when he's timing the ball, rather than trying to force it. He's a great player, and I have no doubt he'll bounce back soon," said Clarke.

Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as MI captain before the start of the 2024 IPL season. The move has backfired thus far as the franchise has endured a horrific season, winning only four out of 12 games to be second from bottom on the points table.

They will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their penultimate league-stage outing at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback