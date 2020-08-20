As a leader, MS Dhoni appears to be one or two overs ahead of the game: Tom Moody

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody paid tribute to MS Dhoni by praising his style of captaincy and stated that the former India captain always was an over or two ahead of the game. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, more than a year after his last appearance for India.

Moody also believes that MS Dhoni allows his players to play according to their instinct and does not plan much or overthink about the game situation. His calmness under pressure and the ability to take calculated risks work out for the best more often than not.

"MS Dhoni always seems to be one of those leaders who appears to be an over or two ahead of the game, which is so important when it comes to decision making. He also allows his players to play with instinct. He empowers his players to play with their gut, which is very much the central part of him being as a leader," Tom Moody said in a video posted on ICC's official Instagram page.

As a captain, MS Dhoni is the greatest of all time: Tom Moody

Moody even went on to say that according to him, MS Dhoni was the best skipper of all time. According to him, Dhoni's ability to remain calm and take bold decisions under pressure translates to his players and helps them get the job done.

"If I am looking at MS Dhoni as the captain, he is the greatest of all time. The reason for this is his incredible calmness under pressure. This calmness is absorbed by his playing group and allows them to play with the freedom to play the game like it should be played and that is pretty much the Dhoni way. Tactically he seems to be brilliant," Tom Moody said.

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which will be held from September 19 in the UAE.