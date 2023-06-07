"As soon as Jadeja hit the boundary, emotions just burst out" - Tushar Deshpande recalls CSK's incredible IPL 2023 triumph

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Tushar Deshpande was a part of the team that won the IPL 2023 season. The final might still be fresh in the memory of CSK fans, as it was an incredible cameo from Ravindra Jadeja that took them over the line in a last-ball finish.

Deshpande spoke about the hard work and the process that players followed in every practice session and felt it helped them win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what Tushar Deshpande had to say about the winning moment and how the CSK players celebrated:

"It was an incredible feeling. I was padded up too and there was a bit of pressure as it was a crunch game. However, as soon as Jadeja hit the boundary, the emotions just burst out. The reaction was of satisfaction that whatever hard work and practice that has been done, bore fruit."

Deshpande also shed light on how CSK management kept plans simple and that helped them produce excellent performances. He added:

"We do simple things brilliantly. There's no rocket science in the plans and that's why CSK has been successful. We just focus on doing the simple things right and execute them with excellence."

Tushar Deshpande on MS Dhoni and the crowd

The IPL 2023 was special as it returned to the home-and-away format with CSK playing in their home den, the Chepauk, after a gap of almost four years.

Tushar Deshpande was thrilled to see the love and support from the fans for the Men in Yellow and also felt great when CSK got massive support even in the away games.

Here's what Tushar Deshpande said about the reception that the crowd gave legendary CSK skipper MS Dhoni wherever they played:

"Every stadium that we played was loud and the reception that Mahi Bhai got just gave goosebumps. He has always kept the team and the country ahead of himself. He has always thought about others and that too after achieving almost everything as a player. It's just unbelievable. 100 percent I feel he should continue to play."

MS Dhoni has reportedly undergone a successful knee surgery and has claimed that he will use the next 8-9 months to try and get fit for another IPL season.

