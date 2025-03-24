Ashutosh Sharma's switch hit celebration grabs eyeballs after he slams a 6 to lift DC to a nerve-wracking 1-wicket win over LSG [Watch]

Ashutosh Sharma starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The right-handed batter smashed a six off Shahbaz Ahmed in the final over to guide his team over the line with three balls to spare.

Ad

At one point in time, he was batting on a run-a-ball 19. However, he stayed unbeaten on 66 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 212.90 as wickets continued to tumble on the other hand. His innings was laced with five sixes and as many boundaries.

Shahbaz bowled a fuller length ball and Ashutosh picked it to perfection to deposit the ball over the bowler’s head. The finisher made a switch-hit celebration before celebrating with DC mentor Kevin Pietersen as well as his teammates.

Ad

Trending

Watch the match-winning shot below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Capitals purchased Ashutosh Sharma for INR 3.8 crore after a bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 auction last year. The 26-year-old had smashed 189 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 167.25, including a fifty last season. He, however, went unnoticed by his previous franchise – Punjab Kings. They chose to retain only Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, grabbing eyeballs as Ashutosh was ignored during retentions.

Ashutosh Sharma stars as DC pulls off a 210-run chase against LSG to begin the IPL 2025 campaign on a high note

Ashutosh Sharma proved his worth as DC pulled off a 210-run chase against LSG in the IPL 2025 match on Monday. Apart from Ashutosh, Vipraj Nigam Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, and skipper Axar Patel chipped in with 39 (15), 34 (22), 29 (18), and 22 (11), respectively.

Ad

Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece for the Super Giants.

Earlier, LSG posted 209/8 after being asked to bat first. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh left the bowlers clueless with their 75 (30) and 72 (36), respectively. David Miller also chipped in with 27* off 19.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the leading wicket-taker for DC, picking up three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav also bagged two wickets at a promising economy rate of five in his four overs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Click here to check out the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback