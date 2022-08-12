Asia Cup 2022: "A lot of people asked him to go home" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian T20I side

Aakash Chopra has lauded Dinesh Karthik for proving the naysayers wrong and making a successful comeback to the Indian T20I side.

Karthik forced his way back into the Indian side through his exploits for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been a regular feature for the Men in Blue as a finisher since his return and is also part of the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that most cricket experts felt that Dinesh Karthik was done in terms of his international career, elaborating:

"He is finished, he will not come now to play, how will he get a place now, this is a game of youngsters, a lot of people asked him to go home, that it's over. In fact, I also felt what he is doing is not going to be possible."

Chopra was all praise for Karthik for not letting his hunger die down. The former Indian opener said:

"But as they say, one who dares never loses. One who doesn't accept defeat, that player definitely wins. Dinesh Karthik the finisher, he has reinvented the wheel. The fire is burning, don't let that fire extinguish. This story is not over yet."

Karthik has repeatedly mentioned that his main aim was to make a comeback to the Indian T20I side. The Player of the Match of India's first T20I game wants to help the Men in Blue win their first T20 World Cup since their triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

"The fastest route is that you get the Orange Cap" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik opting to come back as a finisher

Dinesh Karthik has been earmarked to play the finisher's role for Team India

Chopra highlighted that Karthik did not take the easy route to stage a comeback to the Indian side, explaining:

"He batted at different numbers but suddenly he realized that he doesn't want to be in the top three to five batters although if you want to play for India the fastest route is that you get the Orange Cap, score a lot of runs in the IPL."

Chopra concluded by observing that the Chennai-born cricketer is playing the most difficult role and forcing the bowlers to bowl to his strengths. The reputed commentator stated:

"The history of the Orange Cap shows that you will have to bat in the top three else you won't get it. But he said no problem, he will chart a different course. He started batting down the order. Finishing is the most difficult job. Found a new wind as a very difficult thing. He is making you bowl where he wants you to bowl."

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

#WIvIND Dinesh Karthik in 2022 becomes the first Indian to score 100+ T20I runs batting at No.7 or below in a calendar year. Dinesh Karthik in 2022 becomes the first Indian to score 100+ T20I runs batting at No.7 or below in a calendar year.#WIvIND

Dinesh Karthik has enjoyed mixed returns since his comeback to the Indian side. The 37-year-old has scored 192 runs in 13 innings at a decent strike rate of 133.33, including a couple of game-defining knocks.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dinesh Karthik be a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup? Yes No 16 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna