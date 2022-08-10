Asia Cup 2022: "I don't think the selectors put too much thought into picking the vice-captain" - Saba Karim on KL Rahul being preferred over Hardik Pandya

Saba Karim reckons the Indian selectors did not deliberate enough before naming KL Rahul as Team India's vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2022 ahead of Hardik Pandya.

Rahul, who is returning after a long break, has been named Rohit Sharma's deputy for the continental T20 tournament to be played in the UAE from August 27. He has been preferred over the likes of Rishabh Pant and Hardik, who skippered the Men in Blue recently in Rohit and Rahul's absence.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Karim was asked his views about Rahul being preferred over Hardik as vice-captain, considering that the latter has made a strong case for himself in recent times. He replied:

"A very strong case from Hardik Pandya, as you rightly said. I don't think the selectors put too much thought into picking the vice-captain. They are going ahead with KL Rahul because he has led India in the past whenever Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli have been injured."

Karim reckons Hardik might have been a better choice as Rohit's deputy. The former Indian selector reasoned:

"I believe if they had put some more thought behind this, maybe a more spunkier character like Hardik Pandya would have been given a go-ahead because he brings a different kind of mentality to the side."

Hardik has showcased his leadership skills by captaining the Gujarat Titans to the title in IPL 2022. He has also earned plaudits whenever he has skippered the Men in Blue. Rahul, on the flip side, has drawn some criticism for his slightly conservative approach to captaincy.

"He brings in a different kind of attitude" - Saba Karim on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has a 100-percent win record as Team India skipper

Saba Karim highlighted another reason why Hardik should have been given the role. He explained:

"What one also has to see is that who is the right person to take the kind of template that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have set now forward. I would go ahead with Hardik on that front because he brings in a different kind of attitude, the way he has handled his side in the Indian T20 league."

Karim concluded by observing that the Asia Cup might have been the right occasion to make Hardik the vice-captain. The cricketer-turned-analyst said:

"All that really bodes well for Hardik's leadership skills. So I just felt that maybe this was the right time for the selectors to get in Hardik Pandya because he happens to be such a valuable player for India in white-ball cricket."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Second T20I - India won by 4 runs

Third T20I - India won by 88 runs



Third consecutive win for Captain Hardik Pandya while leading Team India in the shortest format of the game



#HardikPandya #India #WIvsIND #Cricket #T20Is First T20I - India won by 7 wicketsSecond T20I - India won by 4 runsThird T20I - India won by 88 runsThird consecutive win for Captain Hardik Pandya while leading Team India in the shortest format of the game First T20I - India won by 7 wickets ✅Second T20I - India won by 4 runs ✅Third T20I - India won by 88 runs ✅Third consecutive win for Captain Hardik Pandya while leading Team India in the shortest format of the game 👏🔥#HardikPandya #India #WIvsIND #Cricket #T20Is https://t.co/Gdy2luiKqS

Hardik has led Team India to victories in all three of his T20Is as skipper. Rahul, on the other hand, is yet to captain the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game but has lost all four Tests and ODIs he has been at the helm.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Hardik Pandya have been appointed Team India's vice-captain ahead of KL Rahul? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna