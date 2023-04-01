“At one point, it looked like CSK would score 220-230” - Hardik Pandya hails Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for his fantastic knock in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to Hardik, the way Gaikwad was batting, it seemed at one point that Chennai would end up posting 220-230.

Gujarat beat Chennai by five wickets in the first match of IPL 2023 on Friday, March 31. Batting first after losing the toss, CSK put up 178/7 as Gaikwad top-scored with 92 off 50 balls. It was a one-man show as the next best score in Chennai’s innings was 23.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Hardik hailed the CSK opener over his terrific batting performance. He said:

“At one point, it looked like CSK would score 220-230. We were finding it difficult on what area we should bowl at Ruturaj. I genuinely felt that today we could not get him out at all. Some of the shots that he played were not bad balls, he was punishing the good balls as well. As a bowling unit and as a captain, that made my job more difficult."

The all-rounder asserted that if the batter stays in good form, he could do wonders for Indian cricket. The 29-year-old added:

“Some of the shots Rutu played had nothing to do with the bowling. He played some outrageous shots. Full credit to him the way he batted and if he continues to do so he is going to do wonders for Indian cricket. He has the game and I am sure when the time comes Indian cricket team will back him enough,” he said.

Gaikwad struck four fours and nine sixes in his brilliant knock before perishing to a high full toss from Alzarri Joseph.

“We weren’t surprised with what Rashid did” - Hardik Pandya

Chasing 179, GT lost their way after a bright start. They needed 23 runs off the last two overs. Rashid Khan (10* off three) then slapped Deepak Chahar for a six and a four to ease the path for Gujarat's victory.

Speaking about the Afghanistan bowling all-rounder, the Gujarat captain said:

“We weren’t surprised with what Rashid did. We expected this from Rashid. We show a lot of trust and confidence in his batting and he has shown it again and again.”

Hardik, however, admitted that Gujarat have some things to learn from the win as they made a few mistakes. He stated:

“A couple of shots from myself and Shubman put us in a difficult situation but again Rahul (Tewatia) brought the best out of his ability and the Rashid came in and showed what he can do. We can learn quite a few things from this victory.”

Gujarat’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

Poll : 0 votes