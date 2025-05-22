"Australian doing well in Ahmedabad" - Former India all-rounder cheekily reacts to Mitchell Marsh's blazing ton in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reacted cheekily to Mitchell Marsh's blazing ton in the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.

Mitchell Marsh smashed 117 off 64, hitting 10 boundaries and eight maximums at a strike rate of 182.81 as LSG batted first and posted a massive total of 235-2. It was Marsh's maiden hundred in the IPL.

Irfan Pathan made a cheeky comment about Australians doing well in Ahmedabad. Notably, the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup was played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Travis Head had struck a sensational hundred - 137 off 120 - as Australia won the World Cup.

"Australian doing well in Ahmedabad,We have seen that before. Brilliant 💯by Mitchell Marsh," Irfan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mitchell Marsh's brilliant IPL 2025 season with the bat

Marsh, playing this season only as a batter for LSG, has been in terrific form despite the team's failure to make the playoffs. He has stood out with his batting performances throughout the season.

Marsh is the leading run-scorer for LSG this season with 560 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 161.84. The right-hander also has a century and five half-centuries.

However, LSG have not had a great season as a team, winning only five of 12 matches (before the game against Gujarat Titans), gathering 10 points. They were knocked out of contention to make the playoffs, being eliminated from the race.

Marsh's form with the bat, though, has been among the few positives for LSG this season. They will look to retain the Australian star ahead of the next season as well. With one more game to go this year, Marsh will look to add more to his tally.

