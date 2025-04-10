Axar Patel holes out to the deep for 15 while attempting a big shot against Suyash Sharma in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel perished for 15 runs during the run chase against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. The left-handed batter tried to amp up the scoring with a big shot, but found the fielder in the deep to depart for 15 runs off 11 deliveries.

Axar Patel had to come in during a time of crisis as DC's top-order crumbled in the powerplay. The trio of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abishek Porel lost their wickets in a bid to take down the new-ball seamers. With KL Rahul at the other end, the skipper had to forge a partnership to stay alive in the 164-run target run chase.

The all-rounder largely played second fiddle, but got a favorable match-up against leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. He capitalised on the same by scoring six runs off the first three deliveries in the ninth over.

The spinner nearly got the better of the batter after inducing a miscue midway through the over. That did not deter Axar from trying to take the bowler on. The left-handed batter tried to send a full delivery to the extra cover region. However, he was rushed into the shot against the flatter delivery which was fired in by the spinner.

Axar could not steer the delivery as per his intention as he had to reach out for it, and found Tim David at long-off instead. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Axar Patel has batted higher up the order regularly since being captain of the franchise. His presence enables DC to have a left-hand-right-hand combination in the middle overs. He recorded decent cameos in DC's wins over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

DC's hopes hinge on the KL Rahul-Tristan Stubbs partnership after Axar Patel's departure

DC's score read 58-4 in the ninth over when Axar Patel walked back to the pavilion. South African right-handed batter Tristan Stubbs came in at No.6, allowing RCB to unleash left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya into the attack.

Stubbs and Rahul have put on a promising stand for the fifth wicket so far to keep DC in the hunt. The visitors have the likes of Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam up next, who have shown that they are capable of big hits when needed.

At the time of writing, DC are placed at 94-4 after 14 overs, with KL Rahul inching towards the fifty-run mark.

