"Aadat daal do, aisa hi hone wala hai" - Axar Patel issues hilarious warning after DC's nail-biting 1-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel hilariously asked fans to be prepared for more nerve-wracking matches after his side's one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam in IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24. In a light-hearted tone, the all-rounder warned that his decisions will be 'up and down'.

Ad

DC recovered from a horrendous start to chase down 210 in match number four of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Delhi lost their first three wickets with only seven runs on the board, but Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) launched a sensational assault on Lucknow's bowlers to take Delhi Capitals home in 19.3 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after DC's thrilling win, Axar said that he is willing to experiment with his leadership decisions and agreed that the results would sometimes not go his way. The all-rounder said in a cheeky tone:

Ad

Trending

"Aadat daal do, aisa hi hone wala hai. (Be prepared for it now. It's going to be like this only under my captaincy).

"My decisions are a bit up and down a little. Sometimes people might get angry. Because we won this game, no one will complain as to why I gave that over to Stubbs. I have been playing the IPL for many years and am aware that these kind of things happen," the 31-year-old went on to elaborate.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On a serious note, Axar admitted that he has never seen the kind of clean hitting that Ashutosh demonstrated under pressure against LSG. He also opined that such innings have increased since the Impact Player has come into play.

"Don't remember the last time I saw something like this. Since the Impact Player rule has come in, bowlers keep getting hit even after picking wickets. As a bowler, I think it's a mind game. You can think that you keep getting hit for fours and sixes. But you also have the option of getting wickets," the Delhi captain commented.

Ad

Ashutosh struck five fours and five sixes in his game-changing knock as LSG could only watch in horror. He brought up victory for Delhi in style, launching left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed down the ground for a maximum.

"We know how much potential he has" - Axar Patel on Vipraj Nigam

While Ashutosh was undoubtedly the standout performer with the bat for DC on Monday, debutant Vipraj Nigam also played a crucial cameo, slamming 39 in only 15 balls. Praising the all-rounder, Axar said:

Ad

"We know how much potential he has. To play such a knock in his first match under pressure, credit goes to him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The DC skipper also hailed his bowlers for their impressive comeback after LSG got off to a flying start with the bat. He said:

"The way they played in the first six overs, we felt we gave a few too many early on. We dropped some catches as well. It looked like they could score 240, but we pulled things back in the last seven overs."

Lucknow Super Giants were 133-1 in the 12th over. However, Kuldeep Yadav (2-20) and Mitchell Starc (3-42) combined to keep them down to 209-8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback