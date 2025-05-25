  • home icon
Ayush Mhatre takes a brilliant diving catch to send Sherfane Rutherford packing for a duck in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified May 25, 2025 18:25 IST
Ayush Mhatre dived to held onto a smart catch. [Pic credits: BCCI]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sherfane Rutherford for a four-ball duck in the IPL 2025 fixture in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The 17-year-old dived to his left from mid-on to hold on to a smart catch, leaving GT reeling at 30/3 in a 231 chase.

The dismissal came in the fifth over of GT’s innings. Anshul Kamboj bowled a short delivery, and Rutherford went after it but didn’t get hold of his pull shot. The left-hander miscued it towards mid-on before Mhatre showcased his athleticism on the field.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, Mhatre provided a stunning start for CSK, smashing a quickfire 34 runs off 17 balls, comprising three maximums and as many boundaries. The right-hander smashed 28 off Arshad Khan in the second over. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj bagged his second wicket, having dismissed in-form batter Shubman Gill for 13.

League leaders GT are in a spot of bother against CSK in the IPL 2025 match

IPL 2025 league-leaders GT are in a spot of bother against CSK in a 231-run chase after losing three big wickets in their last IPL 2025 league game. Apart from Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford perished for 5 (7) and a duck, respectively, inside the powerplay overs.

At the time of writing, Gujarat were 67/3 after nine overs, with Sai Sudharsan (30 off 22) and Shahrukh Khan (run-a-ball 12) at the crease.

Batting first, CSK put up 230/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Mhatre, Devon Conway and Urvil Patel smashed 52 (35) and 37 (19), respectively. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with their 17 (8) and 21* (18), respectively. Dewald Brevis provided a late flourish as he smacked 57 off 23 deliveries with five maximums and four boundaries.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 2/22 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Shahrukh Khan bagged one wicket apiece.

Follow the GT vs CSK 2025 live score and updates here.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
