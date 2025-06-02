Azmatullah Omarzai ends Hardik Pandya's sluggish knock with a bouncer in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya failed to deliver with the bat in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The right-handed batter departed after a sluggish 15 runs off 13 balls, failing to give his side a good finish with 12 balls remaining.

The dismissal came in the 18th over of MI’s innings. Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a half-tracker, and Hardik tried to play a flat-batted shot but failed to get underneath the bouncer. All he managed was a top edge, and wicketkeeper Jos Inglis settled underneath it inside the inner ring to complete the catch.

PBKS lose Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya in their 204-run chase in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Prabhsimran Singh (6) perished cheaply, falling to Trent Boult as PBKS began their 204-run chase against MI in Qualifier 2. Priyansh Arya (20) also lost his wicket to Ashwani Kumar.

At the time of writing, Punjab were 64/2 after 6 overs, with Josh Inglis (33*) and Shreyas Iyer (5*) at the crease.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai reached 203/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma fell early despite a dropped chance. Jonny Bairstow then produced carnage with the bat, smashing 38 off 24 deliveries, hitting two sixes and three boundaries to provide his team with a stellar start.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav then played identical 44-run knocks off 26 and 29 deliveries, respectively. The duo smashed five sixes and six boundaries to ensure MI maximized the middle overs. Later, Naman Dhir provided the final flourish, scoring 37 off 18 balls, comprising seven boundaries. Raj Angad Bawa remained unbeaten on 8 off 4 in the end.

Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as the leading wicket-taker for PBKS, returning with figures of 2/43, while Kyle Jamieson, Marcus Stoinis, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 summit clash at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

Punjab and RCB are searching for their maiden IPL trophy, while Mumbai are looking to become the most successful IPL franchise with six trophies.

Follow the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More