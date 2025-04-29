Ball boy touches Virat Kohli’s feet after DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match; video goes viral [Watch]

A fan had a special moment when he touched Virat Kohli's feet after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams clashed on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After the game, the RCB players were hugging and congratulating each other on their victory. Just as Virat Kohli was arranging his gloves and helmet, a young ball boy touched his feet before the star batter walked away and into the field of play for the handshakes with the opposition players.

The moment can be seen in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

RCB beat DC by six wickets to continue their winning streak away from home, making it six wins from as many games. With the win, they also moved to the top of the table with 14 points, solidifying their chances of making the playoffs this year.

Virat Kohli scores another gritty fifty to continue impressive run with the bat in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has been instrumental to RCB's success so far this season. The 36-year-old has been among the runs consistently, and scored yet another fifty against Delhi on Sunday.

In a pressure run chase of 163 where they were reduced to 26/3, Kohli dropped anchor and batted almost till the end to help his side win yet another game chasing. The right-hander scored a gritty 51 off 47 balls, including four boundaries.

This was his sixth half-century from 10 matches this season, highlighting his consistency with the bat. Kohli is currently the second highest run-getter this year with 443 runs from 10 games at an average of 63.28 and a strike-rate of 138.87.

He is only behind Sai Sudharsan who has scored 456 runs so far this season. Out of Kohli's six half-centuries, four have come while chasing, which is the main reason RCB have a solid record in run-chases this year.

As RCB return home to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli will be expected to carry on his imprerssive form with the bat.

