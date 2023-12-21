"Ban Tom Curran from IPL 2024" - Fans react to England pacer's 4-match suspension for umpire intimidation

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been suspended for four Big Bash League (BBL) matches for being found guilty of intimidating an umpire in a pre-game altercation.

The incident happened before the Sixers' clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston on December 11. The 28-year-old was charged with a Level 3 offense under Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct, and the Sixers will appeal the sanction.

Video of the incident from the official broadcaster shows Curran practicing his run-up on the actual pitch pre-match. The umpire warned him and tried to stop him, but the 29-year-old moved to the other side and repeated the act.

Despite the umpire standing near the bowling crease on that side with folded arms, Curran ran near full tilt and skipped past him only at the end to barely avoid a collision.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia (CA) shared a statement describing the whole episode:

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch, and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch. Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Ironically, Tom Curran played the game against the Hurricanes and bowled a match-winning spell of 3/19 in four overs. He also struck a crucial boundary to help the Sixers pull off a six-wicket win in the final over.

Over the last several years, the veteran all-rounder has been instrumental to the Sixers' BBL success.

However, fans on Twitter blasted Curran for his behavior and condemned the Sixers for appealing the ban.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Tom Curran was acquired by RCB in the recent IPL 2024 Auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired Tom Curran in the recent IPL 2024 Auction held in Dubai.

Relegated to the second round of the accelerated stage, the England all-rounder was sold at his base price of ₹1.50 crore. The franchise went pacer-heavy during the auction, with the acquisition of Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), and Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), among others.

The South African-born cricketer has struggled to find a home in the cash-rich league, playing for three franchises in as many years.

Curran represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018, followed by stints with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020 and 2021. He has played only 13 IPL games in his career and picked up as many wickets at a dismal economy of over 10.80 per over.

