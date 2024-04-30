"Bassi bhai mile aur Anubhav acha na ho.." - Yuzvendra Chahal meets stand-up comic ahead of RR's IPL 2024 match vs SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently met popular Indian stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

On Monday, April 29, the cricket star shared a couple of pictures alongside Bassi on his official Instagram handle. The two met at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad ahead of RR's IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Chahal also used one of Bassi's punchlines while captioning the post. He wrote:

"Bassi bhai mile aur Anubhav acha na ho - koi sense hai iss baat ka?"

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of Rajasthan's top performers with the ball this season. With 13 wickets from nine games at an economy rate of 9.00, the ace leg spinner is his team's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024.

The Sanju Samson-led side have emerged as the team to beat this edition. Having won eight out of nine games, the Royals are placed at the top of the points table.

"Don't forget the fielding part of it as well" - Irfan Pathan on omitting Yuzvendra Chahal from his 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Yuzvendra Chahal was among the notable absentees from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan's Men in Blue squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

While he opined that India should have two wrist-spinners, he reckoned that the selectors should give the nod to Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi over Chahal. Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said:

"You need five good bowlers, that's a must. What are your wicket-taking options? When you're talking about Ravindra Jadeja at No. 8 and playing as a spin (all-rounder), I would rather have two wrist-spinners playing. I would rather have two proper wrist-spinners playing, (Ravi) Bishnoi and Kuldeep (Yadav), in my playing XI. If you look at Bishnoi's numbers, you know, when he played, he was pretty good."

Explaining the reason behind Chahal's exclusion from his preferred Team India squad for the showpiece event, the cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Yes, we're talking about Chahal right now because of the IPL performances but don't forget the fielding part of it as well."

Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen in action on Thursday, May 2, when RR take on SRH at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

