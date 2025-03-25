"Batsmanship quality needs to be improved" - Ambati Rayudu's huge statement on Rishabh Pant after LSG captain's 6-ball duck vs DC in IPL 2025

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has called out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant for his poor shot selection in the side's heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on March 24. Pant became the highest-paid player in IPL history during the 2025 auction after LSG acquired his services and made him captain.

However, his LSG tenure began in torrid fashion with the wicketkeeper-batter dotting five balls before being dismissed playing a half-hearted lofted shot against Kuldeep Yadav. Pant'd dismissal came at a critical juncture as LSG, coasting at 161 for 2 in 13.3 before the wicket, scored only 48 runs in the next 39 deliveries.

Talking about Pant's poor batting display at the mid-innings break, Rayudu told ESPN Cricinfo:

"We have talked about his (Pant) shot selection against spin. He is going for that six option rather than playing a four to build an innings or play gaps. So that batsmanship quality needs to be improved in his game, especially in the middle overs if he wants to bat in the middle overs."

He added:

"It all started from there. Once your captain gets out and Badoni, whose strike rate against spin is not great, it's not a great batting lineup against slow bowling that LSG have."

The poor finish with the bat proved costly as DC chased down the target of 210 in the final over despite being 65 for 5 at one stage.

"You've got to get off strike" - Matthew Hayden on Rishabh Pant

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden felt Rishabh Pant needed to get off strike as quickly as possible with the free-flowing Nicholas Pooran on song at the other end. While Pant was looking to get his eye in, Pooran was well-set on 70 from just 27 deliveries.

Talking about Pant on the same ESPN Cricinfo panel, Hayden said:

"He wasted six balls as well. To me that's that batsmanship, especially when the previous over went for 28. The reality is to try and understand that you may have one or two balls but then you've got to get off strike and he is surely good enough to be able to do that. Feed the bloke that's actually smashing them, just keep it simple like that."

Batting aside, Pant also missed a crucial run-out and stumping opportunity late in DC's run-chase as LSG were stunned after dominating most of the contest. They will have a quick turnaround with their next outing against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to be played in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27.

