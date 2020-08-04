BCCI has prepared a primary draft specifying the Covid-19 testing protocol for the players and support staff. Every Indian player and support staff will have to return negative for Covid-19 five times before they start training in the UAE. Tests will also be conducted every fifth day during the IPL as per BCCI’s draft protocol.

There is also a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for the contingent with their respective teams in India. A week before this quarantine, they will have to undergo two Covid-19 RT-PCR tests within a gap of 24 hours, said a BCCI official in an interview with PTI.

If any individual turns out Covid-19 positive in these tests, he will have to undergo quarantine for at least 14 days. He will have to undergo the two Covid-19 RT-PCR tests once again before departing to the UAE.

“There could be minor changes to this protocol depending on the feedback from the teams, but there will not be any compromise on players and team officials’ safety,” the official said.

BCCI’s protocol for players flying in from outside India

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

The testing protocol for the foreign players will be similar to that of their Indian counterparts. They need to have two Covid-19 RT-PCR tests done before departing to the UAE. In case the result turns out positive, the mandatory quarantine of 14 days will be applicable.

All the individuals will be quarantined for a week after arriving in the UAE. They will not be allowed to see each other during this period. Three tests will be done during this period, and the players and support staff turning out a Covid-19 negative result will enter the bio-secure bubble of their team.

“Anyone who breaches the bio-secure protocols will have to be in self-isolation for seven days and return two negative tests on day 6 and 7,” the official added.

BCCI has also made it clear that the teams can take a call on allowing the partners and family members of players to travel to the UAE. The protocol and restrictions will extend to them as well and the family members will have to limit themselves to the bio-secure bubble.