BCCI also mulling to host all IPL games in Mumbai

A source has told Sportskeeda that BCCI could host all IPL games in Mumbai.

There will also be testing facilities in the IPL, along with some system in place to ensure everyone is Covid-19 free.

BCCI could host all IPL games in Mumbai

Besides exploring options for hosting IPL in Dubai or Sri Lanka, BCCI is also looking at cities like Bangalore, Mohali, Jaipur and Hyderabad to host the event at home. But Mumbai is gaining ground as the most likely venue, a source told Sportskeeda.

The Indian board, which make nearly 95 per cent of its revenue from IPL, has also earmarked three stadia in Mumbai – Wankhede, Cricket Club of India and DY Patil Stadium -- for a delayed autumn show.

Earlier, BCCI had released a tentative schedule for IPL between September 26 to November 8 keeping in mind that the World T20 (October-November) isn’t going to happen this year.

Board president Sourav Ganguly also wrote to all its state-affiliated units about organizing the event behind closed doors. It is also emerging that since Mumbai can afford a hotel for every IPL team, which will cut down on the travel, BCCI is almost sure to fall back on this choice – provided things in Mumbai don’t get worse post-monsoon.

“Mumbai is certainly the top choice for BCCI right now. We will see how things go from here. We are certain about one thing – IPL is happening,” a top source said.

With the teams not able to host their matches on home soil, each state that has been hosting IPL games would stand to lose at least Rs 3.5 crore.

“But the association doesn’t need to worry because whatever BCCI would earn from IPL, it is associations' money only,” the source explained.

The Indian board is also going to issue strict guidelines to ensure the safety of all players and stakeholders of the game. There will also be testing facilities in the IPL, and there could be some system in place to ensure everyone is Covid-19 free.

“With sporting events like Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga resuming everywhere, why can’t IPL happen?” a board official asked while adding that steps would be taken to ensure a safe environment for the game.