"Believe it or not they are doing this purposely"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dismal loss against KKR in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 60th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday, May 11 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Courtesy of the victory, KKR became the first team to reach playoffs this season.

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in this contest. It was reduced to 16 overs per side encounter due to rain interruption before the toss. KKR managed to score 157/7 on the back of contributions from Venkatesh Iyer (42), Nitish Rana (33), and Andre Russell (24). Piyush Chawla and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each for MI with the ball.

Ishan Kishan played a brilliant cameo of 40 (22) to give MI a decent start in the chase, helping them to 65 in 6.5 overs before perishing. Kolkata spinners then strangled the MI batting line-up in the middle overs to derail the Mumbai Indians' innings.

Their big guns Rohit Sharma (19), Suryakumar Yadav (11), and Hardik Pandya (2) failed miserably against Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17) and Sunil Narine (1/21). Mumbai couldn't recover from there, as they could only reach 139/8 at the end.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between MI and KKR on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We pulled it off brilliantly and the bowlers won it for us"- KKR all-rounder Andre Russell after the win against MI in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell reflected on the win, saying:

"We batted first, we know it was a bit sticky and bit in it for the spinners. Coming off the field after 16 overs, there was definitely in it for the bowlers with the bigger side of the boundary. They get off to a good start, we pulled it off brilliantly and the bowlers won it for us. I always enjoy the challenge, he's a fantastic player, 360 player and kept it simple and got the better of him tonight."

Russell continued:

"It's just believing, more cricket you play, you understand the role better and it's working for me, working extremely hard on the fitness and playing the role with the opportunity given to me. I've been doing as much talking as I can, we've got good bunch of youngsters. We always have a group around, this is the love and passion, willing to learn is the trick."

CSK will square off against RR in the next match of IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

