  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • "Best thing he did for us this year" - Fans react sarcastically amid reports that R Ashwin might part ways with CSK

"Best thing he did for us this year" - Fans react sarcastically amid reports that R Ashwin might part ways with CSK

By James Kuanal
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:23 IST
IPL
Ravichandran Ashwin is among top five wicket-takers in IPL. [Getty Images and @DhamaalD7 on X]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to part with his IPL franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season, reported Cricbuzz. The exact reason is not yet clear, but the veteran off-spinner has made up his mind and conveyed his decision to the Super Kings franchise.

Ad

Apart from the above, Ashwin is also likely to resign from his role as the Director of Cricket Operations at the CSK Academy, a position he has held for the last year. With this, he will avoid a conflict of interest in joining any other IPL franchise.

The report added that MS Dhoni and regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad have been meeting in Chennai to discuss the franchise's future over the last few days. Notably, the Super Kings finished last with four wins in 14 games in IPL 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ashwin was bought for a whopping INR 9.75 crore for his homecoming at CSK last year. The off-spinner, however, scalped just seven wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 9.12. He also managed just 33 runs in four innings.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions amid reports that R Ashwin will part ways with the Chennai-based franchise. One user wrote:

"Ashwin has requested CSK management to release him. This is the best thing he did for us this year."
Ad

Another user commented:

"Insane PR stuff from Ashwin. CSK already decided to release him. So he bowled doosra by leaking to the media that he had approached the franchise to release him."

A third user added:

"Ravichandran Ashwin had to ask out of CSK before IPL 2026. That alone shows how rotten things are inside that so-called “legacy” franchise."
Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin, who began his career at CSK, is one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL

With 187 wickets in 221 matches, Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL. The 38-year-old is equally handy with the ball, scoring 833 runs. As a result, the franchise would be keen to buy his services owing to his vast experience via trade or at next year’s auction.

Ashwin played for the Super Kings from 2008 to 2015 before moving to Punjab Kings (2018-19), Delhi Capitals (2020-21), and Rajasthan Royals (2022-24). He played alongside MS Dhoni with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016-17.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications