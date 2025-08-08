"Best thing he did for us this year" - Fans react sarcastically amid reports that R Ashwin might part ways with CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to part with his IPL franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season, reported Cricbuzz. The exact reason is not yet clear, but the veteran off-spinner has made up his mind and conveyed his decision to the Super Kings franchise.Apart from the above, Ashwin is also likely to resign from his role as the Director of Cricket Operations at the CSK Academy, a position he has held for the last year. With this, he will avoid a conflict of interest in joining any other IPL franchise.The report added that MS Dhoni and regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad have been meeting in Chennai to discuss the franchise's future over the last few days. Notably, the Super Kings finished last with four wins in 14 games in IPL 2025.Ashwin was bought for a whopping INR 9.75 crore for his homecoming at CSK last year. The off-spinner, however, scalped just seven wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 9.12. He also managed just 33 runs in four innings.Fans on X came up with mixed reactions amid reports that R Ashwin will part ways with the Chennai-based franchise. One user wrote:&quot;Ashwin has requested CSK management to release him. This is the best thing he did for us this year.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;Insane PR stuff from Ashwin. CSK already decided to release him. So he bowled doosra by leaking to the media that he had approached the franchise to release him.&quot;A third user added:&quot;Ravichandran Ashwin had to ask out of CSK before IPL 2026. That alone shows how rotten things are inside that so-called “legacy” franchise.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Ravichandran Ashwin, who began his career at CSK, is one of the highest wicket-takers in IPLWith 187 wickets in 221 matches, Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL. The 38-year-old is equally handy with the ball, scoring 833 runs. As a result, the franchise would be keen to buy his services owing to his vast experience via trade or at next year’s auction.Ashwin played for the Super Kings from 2008 to 2015 before moving to Punjab Kings (2018-19), Delhi Capitals (2020-21), and Rajasthan Royals (2022-24). He played alongside MS Dhoni with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016-17.