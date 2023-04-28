"Between KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, I will pick Rahul as the funniest" - Krunal Pandya on the LSG skipper

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya recently pointed out how the team's skipper, KL Rahul, comes across as very serious and disciplined on the field.

Krunal, however, mentioned that there is a funny side of the batter, which comes out only in front of the people he is comfortable with. Speaking of Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, he picked the LSG captain as the funnier out of the two.

Here's what he said on Star Sports' show 'Stars on Stars':

"If you go by KL Rahul's personality on the field, he looks very well-educated and disciplined. But with the people with whom he has a comfort zone, he is also funny. I think if I have to take a pick between Rahul and Athiya, I will pick Rahul as the funniest."

Notably, LSG fared decently in the first half of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). With four wins from seven games, Lucknow are currently fourth in the points table.

"Krunal Pandya is a very deep thinker" - KL Rahul on his close friend and LSG teammate

During the same video, KL Rahul mentioned that Krunal Pandya is indeed a very deep thinker. He stated that apart from being entertaining, there is another side to the all-rounder's personality as well.

Rahul said:

"Krunal Pandya is a very deep thinker. He might be all about fun and entertainment, but off the field he is a very deep-thinking person."

It is worth mentioning that Krunal has done a fine job with the ball for LSG in this year's cash-rich league. He has bagged six wickets from his first seven appearances and has a wonderful economy rate of 7.17 to his name.

Krunal and Rahul will be in action for Lucknow during their IPL 2023 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

